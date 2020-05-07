Symptom of a city sick, the new york subway system shuts down at night
Passengers fell asleep to the judgment of Coney Island.
Catherine Triomphe
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — “We’re in a city that lives 24 hours on 24, the metro is not designed to be empty, but crowded,” says Gary Dennis, New York pure strain. For the first time since 1904, the subway, the “city that never sleeps” stops the night-disinfection in the face of the pandemic — a decision that is very sad for some, who see in the metro, an excellent gauge of the vibrancy of the capital city of the u.s. economy.
The closing of 1h to 5h in the morning, since this Wednesday, should enable us to eliminate with various techniques, ranging from simple disinfectant to the lamps, ultra-violet, already used in the subways of china since march — any trace of coronavirus of some 6,500 rail cars, “at least once per day”, according to the officials of the MTA, the company that manages public transport in new york city.
If the epidemic is slowing down now in New York, the “Big Apple” remains the epicentre with more than 19,000 deaths from confirmed or probable virus, and nobody has yet to set a date for the beginning of the déconfinement.
For Mr. Dennis, 59 years old, a tourist guide who loved his city and its approximately 420 metro stations, these trains grey — noisy and outdated, but also emblematic of the metropolis as the yellow cabs or the Statue of Liberty are an excellent gauge of the health of the city. The decision to stop for the night was “upset”.
“Without the subway, New York would die,” he says. “With an underground fort, the city is in great shape.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio is often repeated : the subway is the “breath of life” that animates this city of 8.6 million inhabitants.
Gold since the beginning of the pandemic, the subway has never been so deserted. With now less than 500 000 passengers per day, according to the MTA, traffic has dropped by over 90 %.
Recent images of wagons occupied on the night of the homeless have caused an intense emotion, and the night closure must also serve to encourage them to join centres of accommodation.
Missing the business men and women, past, teleworking, passengers now are essentially ” workers “essential” — some 800,000 employees of hospitals, supermarkets, delivery persons, repairers, often black or hispanic, young people, who throng the corridors, hidden.
“Vector giant virus”
“It’s empty!” exclaims Will Ramos, 33 years old, plumber and repairer of all kinds, crossing with a friend used hospitals the station of Union Square, one of the largest in the network, deserted in spite of the rush hour.
For him, the subway is New York : it is rushed, but there is also “a lot of culture and talent”.
But the epidemic has transformed the underground into a “vector giants of the virus,” according to the terms of a conductive, Sujatha Gidla, which, after having been ill by the coronavirus, has denounced the measures of late-protective agents in an open letter to the New York Times on Tuesday.