Symptoms COVID-19. Pay attention to the feeling after waking up
Feeling of weakness after waking can be a sign of infection COVID-19. This was told by doctors from the UK, where yesterday there was a spike of cases of the disease caused by infection with the novel coronavirus.
As informs MedikForum, British doctors the day before had registered a record growth in patients with symptoms COVID-19, and the statistics of deaths was 335 cases. Experts urge to pay attention to the feeling after waking up – it is, according to them, it may be a warning symptom coronavirus infection. About it writes the edition Express.
Typical signs COVID-19 are flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, cough, headache and muscle pain, fever, chills, and breathing problems. These signs of disease occur not immediately – after about one to two weeks after infection with the virus.
Can also be cyanosis of the lips or face, redness and itchy eyes.
“Another symptom is how a person feels when he wakes up. If waking up at my usual time, he feels an uncharacteristic severe drowsiness and extreme fatigue, which it would be hard to move, it could also signal a potential viral infection. According to a report by the American medical Association to 44 percent of patients hospitalized with the infection, reported exhaustion and excessive fatigue”, – experts state.
Scientists explain that the loss of strength, drowsiness when the disease or virus is an important survival mechanism of the body. Animal studies suggest: there are genes responsible for the production of chemicals, which causes the brain to fall asleep. This saves the energy the body spends on resistance to pathogens and destroy them.
Prompting us to sleep, to stay in the stillness at this critical moment, the body gets the more chances of survival than if it continued its normal daily activities, said the experts.