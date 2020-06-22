Systemic racism: Block refuses to say whether he will accept the conclusions of the committee
Last week, the Bloc québécois had refused to give its consent to a motion the new democrats that says that there is systemic racism within the royal Canadian mounted police.
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet refuses to say whether his party will accept the conclusions of a federal panel that will focus on the existence of systemic racism within police services in Canada.
The public Safety committee will meet for the first time Tuesday to address this specific issue.
The leader Jagmeet Singh had treaty the parliamentary leader of the Bloc, Alain Therrien, “racist” and refused to apologize.
The bloquistes, for their part, have argued that the motion was premature, and did not want to assume the conclusions of the committee.
Of passage in the district of Chambly to present its balance sheet of parliamentary session, Monday morning, Mr. Blanchet did not want to add water to the mill of this episode in the Commons in response to questions from journalists.
“Of course, I don’t want that the day, the week or the summer to be contaminated by a fiscal supporter. I didn’t feel like it”, he said.
However, there has been an explicit reference in the document to nine pages recounting the last session of parliament, and distributed to the media.
Under the heading “a Word from the chief,” Mr. Blanchet says, “a second native crisis” — after that of the Wet’suwet’en — “which quickly turned into a weapon of partisan political demoralization”.
The chief bloquiste said that the word “pitiful”, in reference to the actions of the New democratic Party, was “measured”.
“It has given rise to one of the exercises in the most inelegant, so I was convinced it was… to have escaped the ball. And I discovered then that it was an operation orchestrated. This is why I don’t want to give fuel”, pointed out Mr. Blanchet.
In his view, the “sole judges” of this situation between the Bloc and the NDP will be the First Nations and Quebeckers. “I leave it entirely to their judgment”, he said.
After the fact, he refused to answer questions subsequent to this subject, including on the federal committee to come and the “gesture” that would have been Mr. Therrien and that could have triggered the wrath of Mr. Singh.
Mr. Therrien, in his side, has not taken the floor to respond. “I answer the questions,” decided Mr. Blanchet, in English, with the intention of a journalist.
Balance of session
The collaboration between the Trudeau government in the minority and the 32 members bloquistes is less easy now than at the beginning of the mandate.
At least that is the analysis that, in fact, Mr. Blanchet, who is said to have nevertheless managed to make gains during the few days during which Parliament has sat since the 21st October last.
Increased Protection of the aluminum from quebec, the defence of the sick people on employment insurance, protection of the secularity of the State : as many records as the Block is estimated to have managed to make progress.
Mr. Blanchet said that his party was also in the “mode solutions” when the first native crisis, that of the Wet’suwet’en, which has led to a blockage of rail lines across the country.
Then, in the beginning of the pandemic, the Bloc has pushed for assistance to seniors, improvements to the Delivery of canadian emergency and had even proposed the creation of a Parliament says “virtual”, to see what Mr. Blanchet believes to be a change of attitude on the part of the liberals.
“It was eventually discovered that a government that distributes billion, which will come when even your pockets and ours, may have some success, an appreciation rate, and it has brought back a form of partisanship,” said the chief bloquiste.
According to him, this partisanship had brought back “an old, bad fold hereditary canadian” wanting to interfere in provincial jurisdiction in the field of health in particular.
He believes despite everything that we need to collaborate to get the help promised for persons with disabilities and said that the Block is ready to sit this summer, in addition to the days already provided for in the schedule, to do this.