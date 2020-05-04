Taika Waititi at the controls of the next film in the Star Wars universe
Taika Waititi is going to write and direct a new movie set in the universe of <em>Star Wars</em>.
May 4, 2020 14h53
LOS ANGELES — The filmmaker, new zealander Taika Waititi is going to write and direct a new movie set in the universe of Star Wars, announced Monday, Disney.
Taika Waititi is a past success of the independent films to big hollywood productions as Thor: Ragnarok for Marvel in 2017, before going on to win the Oscar for the best screenplay this year for Jojo Rabbit.
He has already made an initial breakthrough in the universe of Star Wars by making the last episode of the hit series The Mandalorian.
Taika Waititi co-write the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, selected for an Oscar for the screenplay for the film of war in 1917.
No date has been set by Disney for the release of the film, but the first of three feature-length films Star Wars programmed is announced for December 2022.
Disney has chosen to announce the new may 4 (“May the fourth”, in English), a day celebrated around the world by fans of the universe of George Lucas-because of a play on words: “May the force be with you” (“may the force be with you”).
The world number one in entertainment has also confirmed that the co-creator of the series Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, would be developing a new television series set in the world of Star Wars.
After the media specialist in Hollywood, the series is directed by Leslye Headland will be a “thriller, action, women-centred” and will take place at a time of the original timeline of Star Wars”
In addition to The Mandalorian, whose season 2 is currently in post-production, two other series devoted to the war of the stars are preparing for the streaming platform, Disney+, the one with Ewan McGregor back in his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi young, the other as a prelude to the events of the film Rogue One.