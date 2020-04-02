Take eye: Kim Kardashian showed rare group photo with all the sisters in the luxurious images
Star misses secular outputs
Kim Kardashian must really miss the secular outputs and striking images. As well as meetings with their famous sisters. 39-year-old businesswoman has published a photo where posing in most of them: 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian, 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. But the 24-year-old Kendall, as is often the case in picture not included. It is much less frequently involved in such events, while the rest of the family get together and always mention her. It happened this time. “Selfie in the bathroom. Nursing edition… I Wish Kendall was here with us,” wrote Kardashian, also adding that this is their favorite restaurant.
Spectacular photos not only made the presence of a majority of the girls of the famous family, but also how great they look. So, they tried a luxury evening images. Kim appeared in a long skirt with a sexy high cut leg “snake” colors that complement a white top with three quarter sleeves. Kylie chose a long, slinky dress with open shoulders, which emphasized its outstanding form. Courtney was dressed in a sexy leather costume: dress with thin spaghetti straps and an embossed jacket. And Chloe chose a figure-hugging dress with the colors of the bag to match along older sister.
Fans praised the photo in more than 2 million likes. And in the comments noted how luxurious ones sisters. However, not everyone reacted with enthusiasm, were less friendly-minded followers:
- Hahaha, I just like that Kendall never present the General picture
- I imagine you all went to the bathroom…
- Keep social distance, lady
- Courtney chose the most interesting outfit
However, Kim has long used what the camp of commentators is divided into 2 parts and never responds to the haters. Even more so because of its popularity in the network is not affected. As evidenced by its army of subscribers, which reached 164 million people.