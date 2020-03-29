TARABAROVA filmed a video without violating the terms of the quarantine
Over the video for the song “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS” worked at home.
Singer TARABAROVA that on March 11 the first to start the trend of holding online concerts during the quarantine, we decided not to stop and took the first online clip.
Music video for the song “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS” created in accordance with all regulations of quarantine: the singer and dancer took off on their own, without leaving home.
View this post on Instagram
Mi wasdale Perche video CLP not porushuyut vimoh quarantine!👌🏻 ⠀ Video on pisnyu “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS” mi vassali not wiodacy s home 👌🏻 I’m crutch dance – girls snimali a separatist🎬 ⠀ Realsuite day dopomogli vdoma regisery the Chudov duchini @innagrabar 💋 Simple, on purshia Poglyad, idea Vimala realno preparation mi Godin online obgovarivali obrazi that make, povtoryal Tanceval Ruhi, fleeced locat TA rakursi ziomek, consultables, Yak maintained upstream of vistaviti light. ⠀ Installation video, post-production TA coloro-the correction robili so needless distancing. ⠀ Prem RA video vzhe on nastupnogo teen! ⠀ A mi shte times zaklikali salicaria in the home, do the diva at once. #TogetherAtHome ⠀ PS.: song vzhe on vsih music marketplace world 🔊 that nycrama radio stations of Ukraine! ⠀ #Nekrasivska #NOSTRESS #TARABAROVA #Tarabarova #swotinsky
To implement the idea helped famous Director Inna Grabar. Simple at first glance, the idea required careful preparation – the whole team spent hours online discussing the images and make-up, practicing dance moves, chose the locations and angles of filming, was consulted on how best to set the light.
Video editing, post-production and color correction was also done remotely.
Video premiere scheduled for next week, and the track “Nekrasivka. NO STRESS” can already be heard on radio stations of the country and the link.
In the meantime, Svetlana Tarabarova again urges everyone to stay home and work wonders together!