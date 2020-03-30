TASS: Alexei Pichugin, Putin filed a petition for clemency
Former head of Department of internal economic security of Yukos Aleksei Pichugin filed a petition for pardon addressed to President Vladimir Putin. As explained to the Agency TASS, his lawyer Ksenia Kostromina, this is the third Pichugin’s petition for clemency.
“In his statement, he recalled that he has already served in prison for more than 16 years and 9 months, and also asks to take into account that in February, his mother turned 81 years”, – said the lawyer.
According to her, to pardon son also requested the mother of the convict Alla Pichugina, but her request was refused. Kseniya Kostromina noted earlier, the European court of human rights (ECHR) and the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (COE) recommended that Russia apply to defendant’s act of pardon.
57-year-old Alexei Pichugin was sentenced in August 2007 the Moscow city court to life imprisonment for organizing three murders and four attempted murders. 31 Jan 2008 the Supreme court left the sentence in force, despite the lack of evidence of the involvement of Pichugin to the incriminated crimes.