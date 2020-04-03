Tatiana Navka has posted a video of the birth of the son Peskov
Skater Tatiana Navka on the page in social network Instagram posted a video of the holiday home. She showed the fans how the quarantine was the birthday of the son from the second marriage of her husband, the press Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
According to skill sets, a cake in the form of a cube with family photos Miku was a gift from my sister Lisa. She, too, was at a birthday party and were holding balloons with the number 16.
“What a beauty! Nadia, let’s eat?”- asked the Pastor from my daughter, but she was embarrassed, smiled, and hugged the brother and sister.
The birthday boy said he was the cake very much. In the second video wife Peskov was shown the gift that gives Miku her daughter: this is a box with a picture and a paper flower.
Today, our brother, and we have three Mickey @peskov_mika Birthday, 1??6?? years!? How fortunate that my Nadya has so many brothers and sisters!?? My husband and I instilled in them love and respect each other, value family holidays and moments when we are all together!????????????????? I see them to each other warm feelings, care, worry and love. On this day, as Lisa and Nadia, tried to buy your brother a gift from the heart!? I really want to see Mika has grown a real man who will support, support and protection to their sisters.? And I really want all of our children, albeit from different parents, valued, respected, supported and loved each other their whole lives!??? Tatyanovka Nadezda.pelcova Lizabetha Mikhailkov of Cinemagine happybirthday of pratavetra peskofamily
Dmitry Peskov from the second marriage three children, daughter Liza and sons Mick and Danny. In 2015, he married Tatiana Navka, the couple had a daughter Hope.