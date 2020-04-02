Tax fulfilled the plan for VAT on 101,7% of Verlanov
The state tax service completed the indicative Ministry of Finance of Ukraine in the first quarter the value added tax (VAT) on 101,7%. Thus, budget received an additional UAH 400 million.
This informs the STS.
It is noted that, the VAT balance (this is the charge minus refund) in January-March 2020 amounted to UAH 25.9 billion. It is 10.1 billion, or 63.8%, over the corresponding period of 2019.
“We Express our gratitude to all honest taxpayers that in these difficult for the business operation conditions, continue to contribute to filling the budget. The tax guarantees the continued progress in the fight against schemes to minimize VAT. Is the key to full and timely compensation for businesses that are now especially in need of these funds”, – said the Chairman of the SOT, Sergei Varlamov.
The tax service noted that since the beginning of the year the budget received UAH 65.3 billion and was offset 39.4 billion UAH of VAT, respectively.
“If you reduce the tax base (volume of taxable transactions) in the first quarter of 2020 to the corresponding period in 2019 0.14% declared payable VAT amount is increased by 6.5%, which in monetary terms amounts to 4 billion UAH. These results were achieved thanks to better analyses of tax revenues, efficiency of administration and implementation of a new system of monitoring compliance with tax bills criteria risk assessment”, – stated in the message.
We will remind, earlier it became known that in the first quarter of this year to the General Fund of state budget received UAH 110.8 billion, which is 14.3 billion UAH, or 14.9% more than last year.