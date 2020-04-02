Tax of Donetsk announced the details of the service centers of taxpayers in terms of quarantine
March 23 is suspended?? all services and payers, administrative services will be provided exclusively online.
This was reported by “the Island” the head of the Department of GNS in Donetsk region Irina Golotina.
Reportedly, this decision was taken based on the conditions of state of emergency and quarantine.
“The health and safety of citizens is the main priority of the State tax service. Therefore, on March 23 suspended?? all services and payers, administrative services will be provided only in online mode,” – said Irina Golotina.
According to her, employees of the tax service of the Donetsk region continue to perform their duties. Reception payers in the TSOP will only occur for emergency medical services by previous appointment by phone. These services include:
– issuance of individual taxpayer;
the entry in the passport of citizen of Ukraine (in the form of booklets) data about the registration number taxpayer’s registration card from the State register of individuals-taxpayers;
the entry in the passport of citizen of Ukraine (in the form of booklets) level about the right to make any payments on the series and passport number.
“You can contact us on the relevant numbers listed on the official website of the state of GNS in Donetsk region. One of the modern means of electronic communication is also very convenient service “Electronic office” by which the taxpayers can obtain a lot of useful information, submit a number of statements to obtain administrative services and to obtain their results. In addition, for the convenience of the tax of the Donetsk region has intensified the provision of advice to taxpayers still in the Skype connection,” said Irina Golotina.
The head of the Department of GNS in Donetsk region also called on taxpayers in terms of emergency quarantine action against coronavirus СОVID-19, to communicate remotely and to limit direct contact with tax officials.
“The tax authorities are happy to provide comprehensive answers to all your questions online. Take care of yourself and loved ones”, – said Irina Golotina.