Taxes when quarantine: how many Ukrainians will have to pay during a pandemic
While Europeans are preparing stimulus packages for business for a period of quarantine in Ukraine approved its own version of support the economy. Taxes in any case have to pay, but temporarily exempt from fines and penalties. For natural persons-entrepreneurs (FLP, in Ukrainian. – FOP) will increase the annual limits and the supervisors of the check will be canceled. Such changes brings bill No. 3275, adopted by Parliament on 30 March, reports UBR.ua.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in General the bill No. 3275 “On amendments to some legislative acts aimed at ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the distribution of coronavirus disease COVID-2019”. The explanatory note says that the pandemic is rapidly declining business and economic activity, the document aims to reduce this impact.
Increase annual limits for PE;
Medical goods are exempt from VAT for a period of quarantine;
Until April 30, repealed excise duty on the import of disinfectants;
Cancelled interest and penalties for tax violations and late payment of the unified social tax and filing from 1 March to 31 may;
A moratorium on tax audits from 18 March to 31 may.
The bill increases the annual limit for single tax payers:
The first group – from 300 thousand UAH to 1 million UAH;
The second group – 1.5 million UAH to 5 million UAH;
The third group – from UAH 5 million to 7 million.
The maximum income may not exceed 300 thousand UAH respectively, 1.5 million and 5 million, and the amount of tax in the first group – 10% of the subsistence minimum, the second – 20% of the minimum wage, the third – 3% or 5% of income.
“In case of exceeding the set limits of such a business entity is required to pay an additional single tax rate of 15 % (the legal entity of the third group 30%), with amounts in excess of such limit. Enactment of such limits increase, so businesses will pay less taxes,” commented the lawyer, managing partner of law firm “Misechko and Partners” Vladimir Misechko.
At the same time, emphasize the lawyers, local budgets will receive less income projections, as unified tax according to article 64 of the Budget code of Ukraine is a part of the budgets of local governments. However, in fact, this provision is irrelevant to the quarantine has not, as was conceived before him.
“This is important, it still had to make, as the decision to increase the limits was still winter, just normal pulled from the bill №1210, which was voted but not signed by the President,” says the tax consultant of the Kiev center of support and business development, CEO of E. S. Consulting Alexander Tomashevskaya.
The bill proposes to abolish from March 17-last day of the month in which the action will be completed quarantine, levying of value added tax and import duties on deliveries to Ukraine of the goods necessary to combat the coronavirus, primarily medical, i.e., masks, etc. This measure is necessary, experts say, but not enough.
“There is the abolition of VAT for imported into the territory of Ukraine of finished goods of medical purpose, for example, ready-made masks. But I did not see the abolition of VAT on those goods, which are necessary for the production of such goods we have, for example, the same ALV. In Britain, it immediately caught the interest of the producers of vacuum cleaners. Do domestic producers will not be able to make such a product?”, – asks the head of the Union of protection of business Sergei dorotich.
The complete abolition of taxes on the duration of the quarantine will not be canceled nor the obligation from the payment of ERUs, nor the introduction of tax holidays with the transition period. The most that is ready to go power, it is to abolish fines for late submission of reports and payment of the single social contribution – in fact, given permission not to pay, because that punishment will be, but only until may 31.
“For business this is a plus in any case, although requested, or cancellation of taxes, a grace period of three months after the quarantine. It is an insufficient measure for business, but in any case better than not to have. The budget of Ukraine, unfortunately, is not so full that you can act as in European countries. I think that will gradually introduce some liberal relief, which will help to recover the economy,” commented UBR.ua the Executive Director of the European Business Association Anna Derevyanko.