Taxi drivers will be stricter punishment for violations
The Ministry of transport has prepared draft amendments to the administrative code, toughening responsibility for drivers of taxis and buses in violation of several provisions of the SDA. About it writes “Kommersant” (https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/4302260?query=наказания%20для%20водителей%20такси).
So, for running a red light the fine is offered to increase to 2000 rubles (for other drivers is 1000 rubles) for the turn or a left turn in the wrong place – with 1500-2000 rubles to 2,000-3,000, for driving a faulty vehicle from 500 to 1000 rubles.
In materials to the bill cites the Ministry of transport of traffic police for violations at the turn or the left turn in 2019 was issued more than a million orders (almost twice more than in the previous year), for running a red light over 1.5 million (of 1.23 million a year earlier). In 2019 8.2% increase in the number of accidents committed because of the faulty vehicle, they killed 1.1 thousand people. However, nowhere is it stated, what are the statistics in relation to the carriers. Some parliamentarians have said they would not support the document.
To strengthen the responsibility for violation of the rules “when providing services on transportation of passengers by motor transport” instructed Vladimir Putin in the summer of 2019 following the meeting of the state Council on traffic safety. In late February 2020, speaking at the Collegium of the Ministry of internal Affairs, the head of state drew the attention of the police high accident rate involving taxis: the number of accidents per year increased by more than half, the number of deaths by 30%.