Taylor Swift is launching a new album and a surprise at midnight
Taylor Swift announced on Thursday the release surprise new album at midnight on the same day, entitled <em>folklore</em>.
July 23, 2020 11h06
Updated at 15h17
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The american singer Taylor Swift announced on Thursday the release surprise new album at midnight on the same day, entitled folklore, his eighth opus studio.
The album will include sixteen titles, the edition physical “deluxe” (enriched) of the disc by counting one more, the lakes, has revealed the artist on his account Instagram.
“Most of the things that I had planned for this summer have not occurred, but there was something that I had not expected and that was achieved,” explained the young thirty-year-old about this new album.
If Taylor Swift has not released from the album, it seems to be a drive to the tone, less pop, judging by his collaboration with the folk group Bon Iver, who co-wrote some of the songs and sings on one of them.
The singer, who broke through in the country before moving on to the pop, has also worked with Aaron Dessner, co-founder and multi-instrumentalist of indie rock band The National.
Dessner, who has created in 2016 with the founder of Bon Iver, Justin Vernon, the folk rock band Big Red Machine, has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 pieces of folklore.