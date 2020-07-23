Taylor Swift is launching a new album and a surprise at midnight

Taylor Swift announced on Thursday the release surprise new album at midnight on the same day, entitled <em>folklore</em>.

July 23, 2020 11h06

Updated at 15h17

Agence France-Presse

NEW YORK — The american singer Taylor Swift announced on Thursday the release surprise new album at midnight on the same day, entitled folklore, his eighth opus studio.

The album will include sixteen titles, the edition physical “deluxe” (enriched) of the disc by counting one more, the lakes, has revealed the artist on his account Instagram.

“Most of the things that I had planned for this summer have not occurred, but there was something that I had not expected and that was achieved,” explained the young thirty-year-old about this new album.

If Taylor Swift has not released from the album, it seems to be a drive to the tone, less pop, judging by his collaboration with the folk group Bon Iver, who co-wrote some of the songs and sings on one of them.

The singer, who broke through in the country before moving on to the pop, has also worked with Aaron Dessner, co-founder and multi-instrumentalist of indie rock band The National.

Dessner, who has created in 2016 with the founder of Bon Iver, Justin Vernon, the folk rock band Big Red Machine, has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 pieces of folklore.

The cover of folklore.

Republic Records

Singer, Taylor Swift has once again written or co-written all the titles on the disc, as it had done for most of the songs from her previous albums.

“Before this year, I probably would have looked too much to the “perfect” moment to get out of this music, explained the singer on Instagram. But the times we live in reminds me of all the time that nothing is certain.”

“My instinct tells me that if you do something that you love, she writes, you should just offer it to the world.”

Taylor Swift has also announced that the clip of the song Cardigan” would also be premiering at midnight. She said that the health precautions that have been taken during the filming — the singer maintains that she is coiffed and made-up herself.

The last album of Taylor Swift, Lover, was released in August 2019.

The last six albums of the singer have all reached the summit of the sales in the United States.

