Taylor swift transfers the money to the fans, find themselves without a job
American singer, whose name repeatedly appeared in various rankings of Forbes, which translates to three thousand dollars to fans who are unable to pay bills for the apartment.
Taylor swift has always been responsive to the requests of fans and dearly loved them. But now this love will reach a new level.
One of the most loyal fans Taylor – Samantha Jacobson wrote in Тublr post:
I’d really like to pourtout money to Feeding America (nonprofit organization national network of more than 200 food banks feeding more than 46 million people through pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community organizations, as requested by Taylor swift, but COVID-19 I lost my job and source of income in the 30 days.
Now I have no job, no money, no way to even pay the bills. If someone has the opportunity to donate money to me, it would be very cool, then I would be able to pay the bills.
Taylor that in 2019, according to Forbes is the highest paid woman in the music industry – its revenue totaled $ 185 million, read this post and offered a fan money.
Samantha, I read your post on the accounts. How can I help you? Three thousand dollars you have enough to cover expenses? Do you have PayPal? With love, Taylor! – suggested artist of the support to the fan.
Good news Samantha shared with your friends on Twitter. When some critics doubted the sincerity of the actions of Taylor: “to Offer money not to give!”, Samantha has published a screenshot of a check on the transfer of funds.
When critics and it began to argue that Taylor helped just one person, and can’t be cured, showered with messages from other fans with attached checks.
For example, Holly Turner wrote a post on Tumblr that he was afraid that she would have to leave new York because of the fashion industry, then Taylor sent her money, saying: “You were always with me, now I’m with you, I hope this helps!”