Taylor Swift was appalled by Trump: “we’re going to vote for you to hunt”
Taylor Swift, here in December 2019, has called for a vote against the outgoing president, was appalled by the remarks of the head of State on the riots in Minneapolis.
Share
May 29, 2020 16h54
Share
Taylor Swift was appalled by Trump: “we’re going to vote for you to hunt”
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The american singer Taylor Swift has promised Friday to Donald Trump that he would be defeated at the next presidential election and called for a vote against the outgoing president, was appalled by the remarks of the head of State on the riots in Minneapolis.
“After having fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before you threaten (of the use) of violence”, wrote the artist’s 30-year-old on his Twitter account.
“We’re going to vote for you to hunt in November”, she said.
Taylor Swift has cited a part of the message tweeted on Thursday by the u.s. president, reminiscent of the riots in Minneapolis, seemed to threaten the protesters of the use of armed force.
“When the looting starts, the shooting go”, tweeted Donald Trump.
The death of George Floyd, a black man of 46 years old, during an interpellation violent at Minneapolis Monday, has been followed by protests, which degenerated into riots these last three nights.
Donald Trump has assured on Friday that his tweet had been misunderstood and that he talked of, in reality, the possible exchanges of fire between rioters and non-use of force by the police.
Taylor Swift has long refused to talk politics and had become an artist appreciated by the conservatives.
The singer 10 Grammy Awards has finally taken a position in October 2018, to support two candidates of the democrats of the State in which it has lived for a long time, the Tennessee.
She had then been strongly criticized, notably by Donald Trump, who had explained, via Twitter, that he liked “about 25% less” his music.
Since then, she has already indicated publicly that it wished to engage in favor of the democratic candidate during the presidential elections of next November.