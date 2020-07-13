Team NFL in Washington will have a new name
Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images Agence France-Presse
The team revealed that she “withdrew” the name and the logo and that Snyder and coach Ron Rivera worked in close collaboration to find a new name and a new design.
The team of the NFL, Washington has announced that it will abandon immediately the name “Redskins” and the logo of the head of a Native american, giving in to the critics who persist for decades, according to which they are offensive to native americans.
A new name has yet to be chosen for one of the teams in the oldest and most legendary of the NFL, and ignoring for the moment how long this process will take. But in the immediate future, without a doubt, the name of the most polarizing in professional sports in North America has disappeared at a time when racial injustice, the iconography and racism in the United States are at the heart of the concerns.
This decision comes less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a staunch supporter of the team since childhood who had said that he would dispose forever of the name, has launched a “thorough review” of the issue under pressure from the sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America are all opposed to retaining this name, which was given to the team in 1933 when she was evolving, always in Boston.
Advocates and experts native americans have long criticized the name they call a” racial insult as defined by a dictionary “. More than a dozen leaders and indigenous organizations wrote last week to the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, and ask him to put an immediate end to the use of the name by the team of Washington. Goodell, who answers questions about the topic for years, said he supported the revision.
The protests against the name, date of the purchase of the team by Snyder in 1999 and, until now, it had shown no willingness to consider a change. The pressures of sponsors — including a company led by a minority shareholder in the team — changed all that.
Earlier this month, FedEx has become the first sponsor to announce he had asked the organization to change its name, which is particularly important, as the president and ceo Frederick Smith owns a part of the team. FedEx has also spent $ 205-million US for the naming rights to the long term of the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland.
The lease for the FedEx Field expires in 2027, and the abandonment of the name opens a variety of possibilities in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, d.c. for the new stadium and the headquarters of the team. The mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, said that the name was an “obstacle” to the construction of Snyder on the former site of the stadium RFK, which is considered as his preference.
The team has recently begun to cut ties with its founder racist George Preston Marshall, by removing his name from the Ring of Fame and renaming a section of the FedEx Field in honor of the first black player in the team, the deceased member of the hall of fame Bobby Mitchell.
Marshall, who has renamed the Braves in Boston by the name of the Redskins in 1933 and moved to D. C. four years later, was a segregationist and was the last owner of the NFL to integrate Blacks on their team. The current logo shows the profile of an Indian face red with feathers in the hair.
After days of glory with the conquest of the Super Bowl in 1982, 1987 and 1991 under the tutelage of coach Joe Gibbs, Washington has played five playoff games in 21 years and has no victory since 2005. The team does not have any big star since the brief glory of Robert Griffin III and the schedule this season has no match to the hours of great listening.
The search for a new name and a new logo — and perhaps the same colors, burgundy and gold — combined with the transfer of the operation football, Rivera could be an asset for Snyder on the field and outside. Even if a part of the supporters oppose the name change because of tradition, winning more than offsetting.