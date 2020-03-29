TeamKill Media presented the shooter with horror elements for Quantum Error PS5, PS4
Studio TeamKill Media, who created the Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris (little known Thriller 28 with mixed reviews on Steam), presented a first-person shooter Quantum Error. Curiously, he announced not only for the current console, the PlayStation 4, but for coming out this year the PlayStation 5. Other platforms, as the release date, not known.
The developers almost nothing misleading about your project, besides the fact that we are talking about a space Thriller with elements of horror. Fortunately, was released a 3 minute teaser, which, however, little reported. Also, the creators warn that this video, although created on the engine, is an advertisement and does not reflect neither the gameplay nor the final game.
In the movie we show how over the water flying a helicopter towards some flames database. The VoiceOver says that mankind has always sought in the heavens, to reach his Creator. But now, says the voice of the people rejected the light and understood, and the key to progress lies not in the Heavens, and beyond the boundaries of space.
Then show to the audience the dark corridors of a space station: the camera shows a man in a protective suit and gas mask, armed with a shotgun. Runs next a spider or robot. Around lie the corpses, the siren sounds – and at the very end show a group of some supernatural humanoid beings.
Graphics can not be attributed to the next generation: in some places, even more to the past. But this is only a teaser, and some atmosphere the game has to be able to run it pohorosheet and will be quite interesting for fans of space horror. By the way, the Twitter developers have shown an excerpt from a test of the sound of the collision in the throws of grenades from exploding barrels – 99.9% of the objects in the game, according to the Studio, will be feigned by physically.
Testing physics collision sounds, grenades and explosive barrels.
99.9% of objects in QE will be physically simulating?quantumerrorgame ps5 ps4 fps cosmichorror fpsgames ue4 gamedev pic.twitter.com/0Dp0R31UD4 – QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) March 28, 2020