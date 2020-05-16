Techni-Shield Defender: a barrier of protection for paramedics
Carl Bouchard, president and ceo of Technimount System, is very proud of the latest creation of his company, Techni-Shield Defender, a screen protector that can be installed on a stretcher that can protect the ambulance and the paramedics of the COVID in the transportation of at-risk patients.
Share
May 15, 2020 4: 00
Updated 9h04
Share
Techni-Shield Defender: a barrier of protection for paramedics
Jean-François Tardif
The Sun
The ambulance and paramedics will now have a piece of equipment more to protect you from the COVID-19 during transport of at-risk patients. They will be able to count on the Techni-Shield Defender, a screen protector that can be installed on a stretcher, developed and put on the market by the firm in quebec Technimount System.
“The Techni-Shield Defender does not replace personal protective equipment, but it adds an additional barrier to the level of protection,” says Carl Bouchard, founder and chairman-director general of Technimount System. “It is an innovative product that has the peculiarity of being able to be deployed in any situation of lung infection. It is reusable, thus in agreement with the concept of sustainable development. It is designed to adjust to the different morphologies of patients. And unlike current systems, which are closed vessels that require an over-consumption of oxygen, our system allows a good circulation of air. In addition, and this is perhaps what is most important, it enables at any time access to the patient. If the latter is in distress, or that he has anything, the ambulance can respond quickly. It can also talk to him, him install his equipment, respiratory, etc”
That can be installed without tools on all major brands of stretchers used in North America, the Techni-Shield Defender is a screen smooth, mounted on an anodized aluminium structure. The screen is made of transparent plastic PETG approved by the FDA (Food and Drugs Association). It is waterproof to environmentally friendly cleaning products including those containing bleach and peroxides of hydrogen. Finally, its dimension is that it can be kept under the mattress of the stretcher.
In 12 days
The firm Technimount System is not at its first innovations in the field of solutions for versatile mounting system for medical devices portable. And she already enjoys a solid reputation. He said, in particular the Safety Arm System, an arm of the yellow that installs on the stretcher, and which serves to hold the defibrillator, placed on the market there are three or four years. It now manufactures components for the 28 manufacturers of ambulances in North America.
The creation of the Techni-Shield Defender has been made in cooperation with the firm HTMC Medical, a company partner. It is then that the crisis of the COVID-19 was with us that Mr. Bouchard has anticipated the problems that were likely to multiply in the field care ambulance. Protective equipment such as masks and gloves were clearly inadequate and they are likely to be severely, a situation that has never occurred before. After having analyzed the products available on the market, he imagined his screen protector to a stretcher. Subsequently, he has put together around the same table, its various stakeholders.
“It took 12 days to design the prototype of our screen protector. It was somewhat the opposite of what one should do when creating a product. Usually, one starts by giving the folder in the marketing team who made a market analysis. It then takes the engineering, and is made of concepts, it approves them and then submits them to prospective users before doing proofs of concept and finally producing prototypes. There, we sat down all together. It has taken the people of the manufacturing, those of supply and engineering and said here’s the challenge, find a solution. As some businesses were closed, we had to use certain materials and to do business with certain suppliers. People have worked hard because there was an element of timing to be respected, ideas are strung together very quickly, there was a great synergy between the people. Simultaneously, the people of the sales were made known to our product. They have put online a Web page for pre-orders. We wanted to start filling our backlog of production in order to take the lead in delivery times. The first units should be available at the beginning of next week.”
As soon as they were launched, the shields of Technimount System have attracted the attention of a Washington group that has shown interest in acquiring several tens of Techni-Shield Defender.
“It was more than 55 distributors in North America. And people are curious. We anticipate an excellent response. Canada is a good market, but the United States is also an important market.”