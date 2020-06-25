Technicians and health professionals need to be heard

More than a hundred shoes worn have been installed in front of the national Assembly on Thursday morning.

June 25, 2020

Updated at 16h47

Technicians and health professionals need to be heard

Leah Harvey

More than a hundred shoes worn have been installed in front of the national Assembly, on Thursday morning, a symbol of the thousands of professionals and technicians of health and social services who say they are worn down by their difficult working conditions. The Federation of professionnèles of the CSN (FP-CSN) wishes to expedite the negotiations that are currently taking place between the provincial government and the employees of the public sector.

“Put yourself in our shoes,” this is the message that has launched the FP-CSN, the prime minister Legault as well as the new minister of Health and social Services, Mr. Christian Dubé. In the name of occupational therapists, physiotherapists, technicians, medical imaging, and several other trades, the Federation denounces primarily the administrative burden imposed on the workers as well as the decrease of professional autonomy.

“Well before the COVID-19, we were already tired because of the various reforms that have grown and distant from the machine. The decisions at the top, they come from even further away, and we all know what it looks like the telephone game. The people are demobilized. It feels like in Asterix and Obelix in the madhouse,” said Véronique Thibault, special education teacher. The young woman said, exhausted by all the administrative tasks, more and more complex, which in addition to his work with clients.

Ms. Thibault stated that despite all efforts made by the professionals and the technicians, the return of the pendulum will come to them ever. “In the end, that is what we get in return? These are, ‘Oh, no. I will refuse your leave without pay’. It is frustrating. We want to give a lot to our customers but, when we need to leave, we used to say back, “ah, ben there will take you to give more,”” says Ms. Thibault.

For the union, this pressure on the professionals and technicians of health and social services, as well as the administrative burden undermines not only their work but also their psychological health. Ginette Langlois, president of the FP-CSN, think that, in addressing “the shortage of labour, the psychological distress related to a too high workload, and management, inhuman of CIUSSS that have become huge”, the working conditions will be significantly better.

On the clinical level, the Federation denounces a certain interference on the part of the administration that puts a lot of pressure on the staff to make sure that it fits more patients. “We are confronted with long waiting lists, lack of personnel and resources. We had a lot of pressure to finish more quickly the therapies with patients, or to reduce their frequency [of visits] per week to see more of the world. We are asked to reduce what we, as professionals, it is considered to be important services,” says Cynthia Bergeron, a trade union representative, at the IRDPQ and physiotherapist.

“It makes sure that we stay later to complete our records, to see more of the world. The pressure to provide services, it is not so much the employer who has we directly. The choices that one makes, it is to be able to continue to provide our services, but we pay for our health or our personal lives,” concludes Bergeron.

The negotiations between the government and the officials are being initiated for several months. The health network brings together, as to him, unions of the different sectors on several negotiation tables. The working conditions are negotiated primarily between the unions and the ministry of Health and social Services. In regards to wage negotiations, the unions are debating this point further with the Treasury Board and its new chairperson, Ms Sonia Lebel. In terms of wages, Ms. Langlois, did not wish to comment further on the latest governmental bids that were a salary increase of 5% over 3 years.

