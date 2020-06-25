More than a hundred shoes worn have been installed in front of the national Assembly on Thursday morning.
Share
June 25, 2020 15h29
Updated at 16h47
Share
Technicians and health professionals need to be heard
Leah Harvey
The Sun
More than a hundred shoes worn have been installed in front of the national Assembly, on Thursday morning, a symbol of the thousands of professionals and technicians of health and social services who say they are worn down by their difficult working conditions. The Federation of professionnèles of the CSN (FP-CSN) wishes to expedite the negotiations that are currently taking place between the provincial government and the employees of the public sector.
“Put yourself in our shoes,” this is the message that has launched the FP-CSN, the prime minister Legault as well as the new minister of Health and social Services, Mr. Christian Dubé. In the name of occupational therapists, physiotherapists, technicians, medical imaging, and several other trades, the Federation denounces primarily the administrative burden imposed on the workers as well as the decrease of professional autonomy.
“Well before the COVID-19, we were already tired because of the various reforms that have grown and distant from the machine. The decisions at the top, they come from even further away, and we all know what it looks like the telephone game. The people are demobilized. It feels like in Asterix and Obelix in the madhouse,” said Véronique Thibault, special education teacher. The young woman said, exhausted by all the administrative tasks, more and more complex, which in addition to his work with clients.
Ms. Thibault stated that despite all efforts made by the professionals and the technicians, the return of the pendulum will come to them ever. “In the end, that is what we get in return? These are, ‘Oh, no. I will refuse your leave without pay’. It is frustrating. We want to give a lot to our customers but, when we need to leave, we used to say back, “ah, ben there will take you to give more,”” says Ms. Thibault.