Teen cought up to 200 km/h on the route 132 Baie-des-Sables
May 6, 2020 14: 30
Johanne Fournier
MATANE – Two young drivers were arrested on Tuesday shortly before 16h in Baie-des-Sables, near Matane, while they were travelling on route 132 to 200 km/h in a zone where the limit is 90 km/h.
The first hit and intercepted, it was minor. The police officer of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) had given him a ticket of$ 957, with a 24 demerit points.
19-year-old, the man at the wheel of the car that followed him would have to pay a fine of 2 058$, added to 24 demerit points. Their driving licence in question was suspended on the field for a period of seven days.
These are two passengers in possession of a valid driver’s license, which could start at the wheel of each vehicle.
“The difference between the two fines is explained by the fact that, for a minor, the amount is not the same to the highway safety code and also by the fact that the recorded speeds were slightly different, although above 200 km/h in the two cases, explains the information agent the SQ, Claude Doiron. Notice that the number of demerit points is the same for minors and adults.”