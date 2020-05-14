Teen depression and suicide, his mother calls for the resumption of therapies
May 14, 2020-4: 00 am
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
While the school was resumed Monday in several regions of Québec, with a maximum of 15 students per class, Jacob*, he will not be able to resume his intensive therapy to adolescents with mental health disorders, even if his group has only eight young people. For the mother of this adolescent depressive who was hospitalized on two occasions in child psychiatry, “it is a non sense”.
After two hospitalizations for depression and suicidal thoughts, Jacob had started a therapy of eight weeks to the day hospital of the shelter of the Sacred Heart, Quebec city, at the beginning of the month of February. But with the pandemic, the therapy had to be suspended on 14 march.
The health care team remained in contact weekly with Jacob, but for his mother, Josianne*, “a weekly follow-up telephone will never replace four full days in therapy”. Jacob, she says, was in therapy from 8: 15 to 15: 15 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and returned to the school Wednesday to apply the acquis.
Already, to agree to follow this therapy was a big step for Jacob, points out his mother.
“Not only is it necessary for the teen to recognize that he has mental health problems, but it must also withdraw its medium of life (the school), to have the support of management to obtain a schedule that is adapted to his condition and to live with the judgment of others, knowing that this therapy will bring him the necessary tools to live better with his condition. A contract for a teenager!” exposes Josianne in a letter she had sent to his mp, Genevieve Guilbault, to the minister of Health, Danielle McCann and CIUSSS of the National Capital.
When the government Legault has announced the reopening of schools, Josianne was full of hope. If the resumption of the school was possible with a maximum of 15 students per class, Jacob was finally able to resume the therapy that made her so good, she thought. “These are the only groups of eight! And they have their input in the establishment” of the Saint-Sauveur district, ” says Josianne in an interview.
But Jacob did not resume therapy, at least not for the moment.
“In the current context, the usual activity of the day hospitals of the Centre of child psychiatry in Quebec are suspended. An individualized approach to the situation of the child and his or her family is proposed by the psychiatrist and the team of professionals in order to complete the therapeutic process, for those who attended a programme of the day hospital. The modalities of intervention and follow the evolution of the pandemic and directives of the MSSS, in particular in relation to social distancing and the terms and conditions of teleconsultation to support, are applied”, said in the Sun a spokesperson for the CIUSSS, Mathieu Boivin.
Mr. Boivin states that, according to their situation, youth and families “can also benefit from interventions in face-to-face” and that “in all cases, the measures of prevention and control of infections should be followed by the staff and the families”.
“We follow the evolution of the pandemic situation and adjust continuously our offer of services for young people,” he adds.
Beyond the well-being of his son and seven other young people “who eagerly await him” to continue their therapy, Josianne is, in fact, for the dozens of families who expect that a place becomes available in order to assist their own teenager struggling with mental health issues.
“These young people are the adults of tomorrow. Investing in mental health in adolescence, it is to invest with young people who may be adults with less use of services in psychiatry, and have to be adults to be proactive in their communities,” pleads the mother of Jacob, who wishes that the authorities will soften quickly with the rules for the day hospitals in psychiatry.
*First name fictitious