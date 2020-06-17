Teen troubled, but witness “sincere and trustworthy”
The palace of justice of Quebec
Share
June 16, 2020 17h21
Share
Teen troubled, but witness “sincere and trustworthy”
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Gabrielle* was not a teenager easy. She knew it was a lie to avoid consequences. Why would it not invented the sexual assaults at the hands of his father, subjected the defense? After hearing, the judge Mario Tremblay of the Court of Québec qualifies rather the young daughter of “sincere and trustworthy” and condemns his father on the line.
The Sun has already told the story of Gabrielle, now 20 years old.
At this time, she was waiting for, for the past 40 months, the trial of his father, accused of sexually abusing her in all possible ways, many times. Gabrielle has denounced the abuse to her best friend and a special education teacher in her school when she was 15 years old.
On Tuesday, Gabrielle heard the judge Mario Tremblay of the Court of Quebec to pronounce the word “guilty”.
Gabrielle has spent her entire childhood with her mother, a dancer and drug addict. The girl was happy to see his father back in his life, in the summer of his 11 years.
Until, a little less than two years later, it brings him to a motel in L’ancienne-Lorette. He made him drink a lot of alcohol. Gabrielle has a memory, a blur of her father above her on the bed, which it penetrates, and the pain felt. In the morning, she was going to have 13 years.
Gabrielle will describe for the court the 15 to 20 sexual relations that will follow in motel rooms, during the following two years. It is sometimes specific on the dates and places, sometimes less.
Conversations invented?
Conversations by text-based message is extremely graphic, where the father described the sexual services that he expects from his daughter, have been filed in evidence at trial. The lawyer of the father has tried to convince the court that the young complainant had been able to forge these conversations. Improbable, concludes the judge Tremblay, indicating that it would have been necessary that the young girl is now in possession of the cell phone for a long period of time.
The Crown attorney, Me Michel Bérubé was able to introduce into evidence a receipt of a hotel shows that the accused had rented a room in the evening where Gabrielle is located at the first assault.
The father has committed some of the attacks by pretending to be the teenager that they were going to make a lot of money by turning a pornographic film. The Crown has presented to the judge the picture of the hair dyeing purchased by the father for help Gabrielle to better play its role…
As it is his right, the father has presented no evidence in defence. His lawyer has rather put the sincerity and honesty of the complainant at the heart of the dispute. And it has failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the mind of the judge.
The judge Mario Tremblay was able to observe Gabrielle give testimony for nine hours, and read and see his statements to the police. In the light of the evidence, there is nothing to have a doubt about the credibility of the young girl.
The father is thus declared guilty of incest, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, luring and of having given drugs to the victim.
* Not her real name. A publication ban protects the identity of victims of sexual assault.