Teens have slowed down the physical activity during the pandemic
More of a teen quebec on two – or 53 % – has reduced her physical activities in the course of the pandemic, the quebec Coalition on the issue of the weight.
July 31, 2020 0h17
The canadian Press
According to a survey conducted in June by the firm, Lightweight and made public Thursday, it is the same one teenager in five has much reduced his physical activity.
The phenomenon has been most prominent in the montreal region. The survey indicates that 58% of the respondents have decreased the physical activity. They were 54 % in the Quebec city region and 46 % in the rest of the province.
“The decrease in the level of physical activity observed due to the COVID-19 could have deteriorated the health status of our young people while he was already a concern,” said Marc-André Parenteau, senior analyst for public policy at the Coalition, in a press release.
Other signs of concern: if more teens were spending a large part of leisure-and computer screens, the pandemic has reinforced this trend in 77% of the respondents.
Various reasons were mentioned to explain this phenomenon. Forty-five percent of the respondents blamed the lack of accessibility to infrastructure, a percentage that rises to 62 in Quebec city.
Two-thirds of the respondents said that the lack of physical education classes at the school “has had an impact on the reduction of their level of physical activity”. According to the Coalition, it seems the online resources offered by schools have not obtained the expected success.
A majority of respondents, or 64 %, have welcomed the support of their parents, to be encouraged in spite of everything to keep in shape.
The Coalition demand for different levels of government to adopt measures to promote the continuation of the practice of physical activity. “To mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic, it is now essential that the government and the municipalities in quebec are stepping up efforts to increase opportunities for young people to be active and to put in place the infrastructure, giving them the desire to adopt an active lifestyle on a daily basis and securely,” said Mr. Parenteau.