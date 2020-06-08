Tele-teaching: as if there had been no crisis in school Monsignor Feuiltault
Laurent Boutin (on the left in the foreground), the director of the primary school Bishop Feuiltault of Sainte-Marie, Commission scolaire de la Beauce-Etchemin, has not hesitated to endure, Julian Fecteau Lisa Gobeil, Amelie, Deblois, and Annick Plourde, teachers in the intensive English program in their project to computerize their courses.
June 7, 2020
Updated June 8, 2020 at 4h32
Jean-François Tardif
The Sun
The pandemic of the COVID will have had only minor impacts for the students in the intensive English program of the primary school Bishop Feuiltault of the Commission scolaire de la Beauce-Etchemin. Working since the beginning of the school year 2019-220 on a Chrome Book, they were able, thanks to tele-education, continue to absorb the elements provided for in their program of study during the confinement. And since the return class, the majority of young people attend school full time like they did before the crisis.
“Because of the rules of estrangement that limit the number of students in the class, we are currently in a duplex,” explains Julien Fecteau, English professor at the école Monseigneur Feuiltault, in Sainte-Marie. “The students of each class are grouped into two local, but thanks to their Chrome Book, to interactive whiteboards and Web cameras, I can give my teaching to both groups at the same time. There are even a few students who are at home. And because it uses Google classroom to work, there is no sheet of paper to distribute. The young people have their headphones and their microphone. They can ask me questions and work in a team with students of their choice, regardless of where they attend the course.”
The students of five of the six classes of the sixth grade of the school Monsignor Feuiltault are enrolled in the intensive English program, about a hundred young people. And in 2020-2021, what are all the pupils of sixth year, which will be part of it. The youth are divided into two groups. From September to the end of the month of January, the first fact of English full time, while the second is in mathematics and French. Then, it is the reverse beginning in the month of February. Mr. Julian Fecteau and Ms. Amelie Deblois are responsible for the English courses so that Ms. Lisa Gobeil and Ms. Annick Plourde taught mathematics and French. Is added to each of the teachers a specialty such as social studies, ethics and religious culture, science, sexuality, etc
Many benefits
The project use laptop computers in the classroom has seen the light of day a few years ago at the école Monseigneur Feuiltault. The team of teachers, of people loving the newness and hold on to the page, was looking for a way to motivate young people. It took the purchase of a few mini-computers for their school to try experiments. And immediately, she saw the potential of these devices and platforms are proposed, such as Google classroom.
“The technology can be adapted to all students,” confirms Ms. Deblois. “When a student is absent, it is easier for a teacher to put his work online, that start to provide it in paper. And as there are also capsules that have been put in line, nothing that has been seen in the classroom is lost. The young can follow it virtually. It is therefore easier to make up for time lost to the house.”
Presented to various decision-makers, the project to equip the students of the sixth year of the intensive English program Chrome Book has received the endorsement of all. After a few questions, including what the young people would continue to write, teachers have seen the benefits. And since then, several teachers have started to put portions of their courses online through the platform, Google classroom.
“The computer enables us to save time which is much appreciated given that we need to see a lot of material in less time,” says Ms. Gobeil. “Often corrections of work and exams are on-the-field. The pupils have their results quickly, and we can make a feedback immediately after.”
“The collaboration between the four teachers in the program is pretty intense,” said Ms. Plourde. When a teacher mounts something that can serve us, it is used. It avoids us having to work double.”
The enthusiasm was the same with the parents who have also seen many benefits, including transparency, about what their children are doing in school. “Thanks to Google classroom parents have access to everything,” says Ms. Plourde. “As to the capsules teaching for all assignments and exams. And if a child has difficulty in any area, the parent has to do is go to the Google classroom and it will find out.”
After you have thought of ask parents to defray the costs of purchase of the Chrome Book, between 250 and $ 300 per device, the école Monseigneur Feuiltault has successfully financed via the budgets provided by the ministry for information technology equipment.
“An expense that is amortized over four years, the approximate life of the unit,” explains Mr Laurent Boutin, the director of the école Monseigneur Feuiltault. “And in the end, it was an expense that was not much more expensive than the use of textbooks that we had to buy and replace.”
That one is not mistaken, the use of electronic tools in the intensive English program of the school Monsignor Feuiltault did not aim to replace teachers. Mrs. Plourde explained that in normal times, the children do not spend their entire day on their screen. “We are still here to teach them and give them explanations.
“When we were in confinement, the young people looked at capsules on their screen. But there were also meetings Google Meet, it was still teaching a lot and it was also one of the activities.”
“The beauty with our project is that the students have homework to do with their tools,” says Deblois. “And we have a direct access. During the confinement, we knew who was working and who was not working. They let go of a little phone call to those therefore, the documents were not open and we told them, “there’s friends, it goes to work”. I’m not saying that all of them have worked as they would have done in the classroom, but there has been a certain amount of effort and everyone has continued on his way.”
At the moment the rumour is that the high school students could start the next school year with courses online, the experience of the école Monseigneur Feuiltault could it be replicated elsewhere? The teachers of the English program intensive are of the opinion that yes. “On the condition that teachers and students have the tools and that they can use the different platforms,” says Ms. Deblois. “The challenge will be to ensure that all students have the tools, the same in an ideal world, then, that many of us don’t even have the Internet at home, and introduce them to their remote usage.”