Telecommunications towers burned down: two arrests in Sainte-Adèle
The police of Laval had gone to one of the towers burned to the ground on the rue Lindbergh on Tuesday
May 7, 2020 7: 50
Jean-Philip Denoncourt
MONTREAL – The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is believed to have settled on Thursday the series of fires suspected to have damaged the seven towers of the Laurentians and Laval over the last six days.
A man and a woman, both aged in their twenties, were arrested around 1: 30 in Sainte-Adèle, in the Laurentians, shortly after the fires have been lit in the towers at Saint-Jérôme and Blainville.
The two suspects were caught in a car by police officers of the Sûreté du Québec, the regional county Municipality (MRC) of the Countries-from Above. They have been remanded in custody pending further questioning later in the day.
On Thursday morning, the SQ was not yet able to say if their court appearance could take place later in the day. This is the squad of the major crimes of the position of the SQ of Mascouche, in Lanaudière, which is responsible of the investigation work on the set of seven offences of the kind committed up here in less than a week.
The two fire towers that occurred shortly before the arrest of the suspects occurred in the beginning of the night, first on the path of the Rivière du Nord, Saint-Jérôme, and shortly after on the boulevard Michèle-Bohec, Blainville. In both cases, the initial observations seemed to indicate only minor damage.
In the last few days, the towers have been the prey of fire in Laval, but also in Piedmont and Prévost in the Laurentians.
This strange series of disasters occurred when conspiracy theories combine the fifth generation (5G) of mobile communication network to the bursting of the COVID-19 in the world. False information about the 5G and the coronavirus have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social networks; they argue that the new installations 5G have created the virus.
It is not yet known if the alleged actions of the two suspects can be linked to these conspiracy theories which would explain harm of the kind having been committed in other countries.
The 5G is a technology standard that cell phone companies deploy gradually throughout the world.
However, most of the towers were damaged by the fire north of Montreal for six days, if not all, would not the technology 5G.