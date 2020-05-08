Telecommunications towers burned down: two young adults accused
The police of Laval had gone to one of the towers burned to the ground on the rue Lindbergh on Tuesday
May 7, 2020 7: 50
Updated at 17h39
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is believed to have solved a series of fire suspects that have damaged the seven towers of the Laurentians and Laval for a week.
Justin-Philip Pauley, a resident of Sainte-Adele 28-year-old, and Jessica Kallas, a resident of Laval aged 25 years, appeared Thursday at the palais de justice in Saint-Jérôme and remain in prison pending further judicial proceedings.
They were arrested around 1: 30 in Sainte-Adèle, in the Laurentians, and have later been formally accused of arson, and mischief on the path of the Rivière du Nord, Saint-Jérôme, and shortly after on the boulevard Michèle-Bohec, Blainville, around midnight 30. In both cases, the initial observations seemed to indicate only minor damage.
According to the sergeant Stéphane Tremblay, the spokesman of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), these two individuals may be related to harm-similar committed last week in the municipalities of Piedmont and Prévost, in the Laurentians, as well as Laval. The investigation is continuing regarding the remaining five incidents, ” said sergeant Tremblay.
These misdeeds are occurring in a context where conspiracy theories associate the fifth generation (5G) of mobile telecommunications network to the bursting of the COVID-19 in the world. False information about the 5G and the coronavirus have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social networks; they argue that the new installations 5G have created the virus.
The 5G is a technology standard that cell phone companies deploy gradually throughout the world.
However, most of the towers were damaged by the fire north of Montreal for six days would not introduce the technology 5G.