Telefilm see a progression, “marked” of women in the production
The percentage of funding and number of projects funded for quebec films made by women has been steadily increasing in 2017-2018, including <em>Antigone</em> by Sophie Deraspe, right, who represented Canada at the Oscars.
July 23, 2020 13h51
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Telefilm Canada notes an increase in “significant and continuous” of the overall funding granted to projects led by women in productions that it funds.
In 2016, the State-owned company had announced that it wanted to achieve the “box joint” (at least 40 %) for each of the “key positions” in the movie — direction, scripting and production management — in all the programs of Telefilm.
In with Thursday its most recent statistics on gender parity in film productions that it funds, Telefilm finds a “continued increase” in the funding of productions performed or written by women.
For what is the number of films financed, the box joint is achieved for the three key roles, supports Us. “The data shows that 47 % of the projects supported by Telefilm are at least two women in a key role, which is higher than the 41 % in the previous year, shows the company State in a press release. The most significant increase is observed among the directors, including the support provided by Telefilm has increased from 29% to 42 % of the portfolio.”
Telefilm is particularly proud of the progression of women in its program of films, “high budget” (more than $ 2.5 million): the share of projects funded made by a woman increased from 26 % in 2018-2019 to 41 % in 2019-2020.
On the French side, the percentage of funding and number of projects funded for films made by women has been increasing since 2017-2018. By contrast, the statistics for the scenario to remain stable (around 30% of the funding and 40 % of the projects) and the producers are even more discrete than three years ago.
Also criticized for its lack of diversity on screen and in its ranks, Telefilm Canada has unveiled on Monday a new action plan on gender equity and representation, “first step” to abolish “systemic racism”.
“The women of under-represented communities continue to face today difficulties in access to financing, has admitted Thursday, Christa Dickenson, executive director of Telefilm Canada. Therefore we need to work tirelessly and focus our efforts on greater inclusion in order to make real and lasting change.”