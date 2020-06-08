Telemedicine is a great success in Canada, according to a poll [VIDEO]
Canadians would be 91 % are satisfied with their experience with telemedicine.
Share
June 8, 2020 8h23
Updated at 14h57
Share
Telemedicine is a great success in Canada, according to a poll [VIDEO]
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The overwhelming majority of Canadians who have consulted their doctor in a virtual way during the pandemic COVID-19 are satisfied with the experience, reveals a survey commissioned by the canadian medical Association (CMA).
They would, in fact, 91 % are satisfied with their experience with telemedicine, which is 17% more than those that are made in person to an emergency department, according to the stroke of the probe conducted by the firm Abacus Data, the results of which were announced Monday.
“Nearly half (47 %) of Canadians who have had the opportunity to use the care virtual during the pandemic would prefer a virtual method as the first point of contact with their doctor in the future,” notes the medical association in a press release.
The adoption care virtual has been made “by necessity” because of the implementation of physical separation, has recognized Dr. Sandy Buchman, president of the CMA. It has, however, initiated a “movement”, he said, given that the population has found the experience “extremely positive.”
A working group led by the association has recommended in a report earlier this year that Ottawa create a “frame” pan-canadian health care where virtual the provinces and territories will play a major role in the improvement and expansion of the offer.
“All Canadians, whether they live in town or in the countryside, in remote areas or aboriginal communities, will benefit from new options and greater convenience in access to health care,” wrote Dr. Gigi Osler, co-chair of the working Group.
The survey was conducted online from 14 to 17 may at 1800 respondents. No margin of error cannot be calculated since it is not a random sample probabilistic.