Telework, the new standard in the public service

| May 31, 2020 | News | No Comments

Le télétravail, la nouvelle norme dans la fonction publique

Le télétravail, la nouvelle norme dans la fonction publique

A good number of federal employees will have to get used to the teleworking, which, according to the union, is here to stay.

Share

May 29, 2020

Updated on may 30, 2020 at 4: 35 am

Share

Telework, the new standard in the public service

Le télétravail, la nouvelle norme dans la fonction publique

Le télétravail, la nouvelle norme dans la fonction publique

Louis-Denis Ebacher

The Right

Telework in the federal public service is there for good. It took a global pandemic to cause this that many employees were demanding for a decade. Finally, say several, it is possible to work at home and avoid the interminable traffic jams on the motorways of the capital city of Canada.

“Absolutely, lance the vice-president of the national executive of the public service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), Magali Picard. Telework is here to stay. You see, today, the public service of tomorrow. “

In mid-march, the employees were afraid to see ‘planting’ the internal computer networks, which had never been stretched like this before in all the history of the federal public service. With a little hindsight, the union admits that the system has held up well. “Prior to the pandemic, telecommuting was a reality only in some departments,” said Ms. Picard. Today, it is widespread. “

It should not expect to see the return of some 120,000 federal public servants in the buildings of the area as early as the beginning of the month of September. This is no longer a secret to anyone. Employees who may be telecommuting at this time should consider to create an office worthy of the name, among them.

“We can not say that all federal buildings will still be empty in five years,” said Ms. Picard. It is possible, however, to see a decrease in the rents of private buildings by the federal government, and a certain answer to the shortage of government offices in the region. “

Le télétravail, la nouvelle norme dans la fonction publique

According to the PSAC, the performance of employees who telework is superior in this particular period.

Patrick Woodbury, Right

It is not known the proportion of officials who could, in the long term, to telework on a day to day basis. “We should think of the ergonomics of the work of our members who will be working at home. After the pandemic, we must sit down with the committees of health and safety to adopt long-term measures. “

The union, which also stresses its good relationships with the Treasury Board in the management of crisis, plans to embed new standards related to teleworking in the next collective agreements. “For now, we can establish protocols for improvement of health and safety at work. “

Performance

According to the PSAC, the performance of employees who telework is superior in this particular period. “The danger in the medium term, it is that there will be a loss of recognition of a worker to the house. It is important to understand that working at home is work anyway. We must also maintain a link with the other members of his team, and for this, it is necessary to keep our physical offices, a space of encounters, a place where — when the pandemic is over — we can get together. Keep the morale at work is one thing, and you can see in the last few weeks that it is easy to work in cotton fleece, and to be isolated from the other. You can’t make telecommuting 100 %. “

“Telework is here to stay. You see, today, the public service of tomorrow. ”


Magali Picard, vice-president of the national executive of the public service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)

According to the union, the employer needs to take advantage of the absence of its employees to renovate and disinfect buildings contaminated with parasites.

In recent years, les Terrasses de la Chaudière, in Gatineau, and other federal buildings in Ottawa have been pointed out because they were infested with bed bugs, and even bats. “This is the time to renovate. We are told that the Treasury Board has taken advantage of the situation to renovate. “

+

A LASTING IMPACT, ACCORDING TO THE TREASURY BOARD

The Secretariat of the Treasury Board of Canada confirms that this pandemic “will no doubt have a lasting impact on our lifestyle and on our way to work”, but does not reveal any specific plans of the “after-COVID-19”.

By e-mail, this week, the Secretariat responded briefly that the health of employees was its “absolute priority”.

It seems too early to tell who will be the occupancy rate of its buildings, for a possible containment.

“While some jurisdictions are beginning to loosen the restrictions, discussions on the places of federal work are in progress and include all of the parties involved. This pandemic will no doubt have a lasting impact on our lifestyle and on our way to work, and although many uncertainties remain, the planning is well under way and details will be communicated in good time.”

Le télétravail, la nouvelle norme dans la fonction publique

123RF

+

TAKE The ELEVATOR AS WE TAKE The BUS

The employees of the federal government will have to book a “departure time” of lift if they want to visit their offices located on the upper floors.

No more than two people will be able to embark in a same elevator in the building where they work.

This will not be an easy task to coordinate the return of a portion of public servants in complex areas such as Portage I, II, III, and IV, which employed 20 000 people.

The challenge to arrive on time amounts to taking the bus, confirmed the public service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). Too bad for the latecomers, who may be forced to wait until a place becomes available.

“It would not be smart to bring everyone back, immediately, said the vice-president of the executive of the CPSA, Magali Picard. I would be very surprised to see a major return in the month of September. But actually, those who want access to the upper floors must reserve a tee time. “

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *