A good number of federal employees will have to get used to the teleworking, which, according to the union, is here to stay.
May 29, 2020
Updated on may 30, 2020 at 4: 35 am
Telework, the new standard in the public service
Louis-Denis Ebacher
The Right
Telework in the federal public service is there for good. It took a global pandemic to cause this that many employees were demanding for a decade. Finally, say several, it is possible to work at home and avoid the interminable traffic jams on the motorways of the capital city of Canada.
“Absolutely, lance the vice-president of the national executive of the public service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), Magali Picard. Telework is here to stay. You see, today, the public service of tomorrow. “
In mid-march, the employees were afraid to see ‘planting’ the internal computer networks, which had never been stretched like this before in all the history of the federal public service. With a little hindsight, the union admits that the system has held up well. “Prior to the pandemic, telecommuting was a reality only in some departments,” said Ms. Picard. Today, it is widespread. “
It should not expect to see the return of some 120,000 federal public servants in the buildings of the area as early as the beginning of the month of September. This is no longer a secret to anyone. Employees who may be telecommuting at this time should consider to create an office worthy of the name, among them.
“We can not say that all federal buildings will still be empty in five years,” said Ms. Picard. It is possible, however, to see a decrease in the rents of private buildings by the federal government, and a certain answer to the shortage of government offices in the region. “