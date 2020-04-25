Ten new cases of COVID-19 in a nursing home in eastern ontario
It is the first outbreak of the COVID-19 in a seniors ‘ residence or a house long-term care in eastern ontario.
April 24, 2020 20h35
Updated at 21h36
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
The Right
Ten new cases of positive COVID-19 have been reported Friday in the house long-term care, Pinecrest in Plantagenet. They are added to an employee already announced the day before by the health Bureau of eastern Ontario, bringing the total to 11 cases in the institution.
Eight residents and two other members of the staff of the care home have received a positive result for the virus after a review of preventive screening Thursday morning, even if they had no symptoms. The results have been known less than 24 hours later. “We received the results very quickly. Homes for the elderly are given priority for testing. […] I was actually really surprised. Other people we have tested and that have received a negative result can already be had, but have not had symptoms no more,” says the medical officer of health to the BSEO, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis.
Three additional cases of transmission in the community are also added to the balance sheet of eastern ontario Friday, all three in the united Counties of Prescott and Russell, bringing the total to 78 on the territory of the BSEO. Dr. Roumeliotis specifies, however, that the ten new cases reported today in the house Pinecrest will only appear on Saturday in the balance sheet daily.
He stressed that an investigation is underway to determine the causes of the outbreak in the care home, while measures important health had been put in place and there are no symptoms had been detected among residents. “We had a positive case in the residence or ten positive cases, we’re going to have the same strict approach”.
