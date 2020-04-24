Ten new cases of infection to the COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The total number of infected people in the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine now stands at 135.
April 20, 2020 18: 40
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
MARIA – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported ten new cases of infection to the COVID-19 Monday, eight of which are associated with the new cluster epidemiological IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond, served on Friday. This cluster now consists of 14 cases.
The other two new cases are part of the Manor of le havre, Maria, where a 28th resident on 30 is infected, and on the other hand an employee of the health sector, but the name of the institution where he works is not disclosed. The total number of infected persons in the region now stands at 135. A new patient is declared cured, the 33rd in this category.
There are still three patients hospitalized in Rimouski, including one to intensive care, compared to two on Sunday. The supermarket Paspébiac has temporarily closed its doors to guests on Sunday evening but we are taking orders online and people can go look at the entrance of the store.