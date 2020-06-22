Borna Coric is positive for the coronavirus after his participation in the Adria Tower.
Share
22 June 2020 8h08
Share
Tennis : after Dimitrov, the tower of Coric to be declared positive for the coronavirus
Igor Gedilaghine
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The feast was she too beautiful ? Two of the players, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, brought together by Novak Djokovic for a bacchanal around the tennis courts in the Balkans have been tested positive for the coronavirus, which leaves the fear of a domino effect before the recovery of the ATP circuit and in particular the US Open.
Dimitrov, 19th world was flat for his match against Coric Sunday to Zadar. The explanation dreaded fell on the same evening by a tweet from the Bulgarian who had hurriedly left his colleagues in Croatia : “I was tested positive to the COVID-19 on my return to Monaco”.
Contrary to the outpourings that marked the Adria Tower until then, Dimitrov was simply “checked” Coric at the end of their match. His tweet caused the cancellation of the final of Zadar between Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev (14th) and Monday morning, Coric announced to turn out to be positive.
“Hello everyone, I wanted to tell you that I was tested positive to the COVID-19. I want to be certain that any person who has been in contact with me these last few days to do test ! I’m really sorry for the hurt I have been able to do it !”, written Coric (33rd) in a tweet which is very similar to the one published Sunday by Dimitrov.
At the same time, the physical trainer of Djokovic Marko Paniki and the coach of Dimitrov Kristijan Groh have also tested positive, according to the local press, which stated that the N. 1 in the world has quickly left Zadar to Belgrade, where it has been tested on a Monday morning.
The feast
The Serbian capital, including the football club Red Star announced on Monday that five of its players had tested positive for coronavirus, has welcomed the first step of the Adria Tower in mid-June. And the images that have been released have of what to bring to a simmer lawyers of distancing physical.