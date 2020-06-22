Tennis: Dimitrov positive for the coronavirus
Grigor Dimitrov is positive at the COVID-19, a week after he participated in Belgrade in the first step of the Adria Tower.
June 21, 2020 15: 00
Updated at 22: 27
ZAGREB – Grigor Dimitrov, N. 19 world, announced on Sunday to have contracted the new coronavirus a week after participating in the”Adria Tour”, a series of exhibition matches organised by Novak Djokovic in the Balkans, leading to the cancellation of the final in Zadar on Sunday.
“I want to announce to my fans and to my friends that I was tested positive to the COVID-19 on my return to Monaco,” wrote on his account Instagram the Bulgarian, who has worked with several tennis players to the top rank of the world number one serb.
“I want to ensure that any person who has been in contact with me these last few days to do test and take the necessary precautions. I am sorry if I have caused any harm. I went home and now I’m back,” says Dimitrov.
As a result, the final of the Adria Tower is planned Sunday night in Zadar (Croatia) between Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev has been cancelled.
“This is the best possible decision. We need to ensure the safety of all participants. The people who have been in contact with Grigor are going to be tested,” promised the director of the tournament, Goran Ivanisevic, when asked by media in Croatian.
Sunday, June 14, Dimitrov took part in Belgrade at the first stage of this exhibition tournament through the Balkans organized by Djokovic, in front of the stands full.
Were notably present, in addition to Dimitrov and the N. 1 in the world, Dominic Thiem (N. 3), Alexander Zverev (N. 17), and the former no. 1 world Serbian Jelena Jankovic.
Few spectators wore a mask, and the distance was not observed, in particular between the players : Dimitrov has been seen giving a hug to Thiem on the court.
Djokovic had responded to the criticism on the lack of difference observed in carrying forward the balance sheet “rather decent” countries of the Balkans in their fight against the coronavirus.
The tournament continued Saturday in Zadar, with the participation of Dimitrov, who was disqualified having played a first match against Borna Coric.