Tennis : Kyrgios tackle Zverev, released too early from quarantine [VIDEO]

June 29, 2020

Nick Kyrgios blames Alexander Zverev to be released too early from his voluntary isolation.

June 29, 2020 8: 00 am

Agence France-Presse

SYDNEY — Nick Kyrgios has a treaty of”selfish” German Alexander Zverev, saw an evening when he had promised to spend 14 days in quarantine after his participation in the Adria Tower of Novak Djokovic.

“I wake up and I still see info polemics anywhere in the world. One that struck me is to see Sasha Zverev, him again, again, again… but how can you be so selfish ?”, said on Instagram the volcanic Australian.

Zverev has participated in the Adria Tower, exhibition tournament through the Balkans, organized by Novak Djokovic, with public and not-distancing, in which several players including the N. 1 in the world have been infected by the new coronavirus.

If the German was declared negative, he had promised in a press release to be isolated for 14 days. But this weekend, a viral video on the social networks was shown celebrating in a bar full of people.

“If you have the nerve to make a tweet written by your teams, in your name that says you’re going to put you in quarantine for 14 days and demand an apology to the public for having put their health in danger, at least have the courage to stay at home for 14 days, good God”, rants and raves Kyrgios.

“The tennis world annoys me”, said the Australian, who is not at his first spat with Zverev.

Le Soleil

