Tennis: the Wimbledon tournament is cancelled because of the sars coronavirus
Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas Agence France-Presse
Wimbledon is the first major tournament cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Wimbledon tournament has been cancelled due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the first time that the oldest Grand Slam tournament is cancelled since the Second world War.
The All England Club made the announcement following an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
The tournament was to take place on the short turf of the club in the suburbs of London, from 29 June to 12 July. The next edition of the tournament will be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.
The ATP and the WTA have also on Wednesday postponed to the beginning of their activities. The two circuits had been scheduled to resume action on 7 June, but this date has been extended to 13 July.
Wimbledon was played for the first time in 1877 and is a classic annual from. It has had only two interruptions, from 1915 to 1918 and 1940 to 1945, during the First and Second world Wars.
“We strongly considered that the tournament had been cancelled only in times of world wars, said the president of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, by issuing a press release. But after exhaustive study of all the possible scenarios, we believe that, in the circumstances, to cancel the tournament is the best decision to take. We’ll now focus on how to use the resources of Wimbledon to help those in our communities and elsewhere. “
The tournament adds her name to the growing list of sporting events cancelled by 2020 due to the COVID-19, in which the Tokyo olympic Games, pushed out to 12 months.
Wimbledon is the first major tournament cancelled due to the pandemic. The International of France have been pushed back from the end of may to the end of September. For the moment, the International the United States must be played in New York from 31 August to 13 September.
This decision means that Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will not have a chance to defend their title won in 2019. It also removes what could have been one of the best opportunities for Roger Federer to add to his total of 20 titles in the Grand Slams, including eight at Wimbledon, a record. The Swiss lost the tiebreaker in the fifth set before Djokovic last year after enjoying two rounds of the championship.
Federer, who will be 39 years old in August, is recovering from knee surgery and planned to resume the action with the arrival of tournaments on grass.
In a press release sent last week, the All England Club, had indicated that postponing the event entailed great risks for the playing surface. The club has also indicated that it would not compete in the tournament behind closed doors.
The tennis season has already been greatly affected by the coronavirus, with the nearly 20 tournaments that are cancelled or postponed.
The daily life has been affected in several ways by the pandemic, and the world of sport has not been spared. The seasons of the NHL, MLS, NBA and major league Baseball are suspended for an indefinite period ; the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500 have been pushed several months ; while the Euro 2020 has been delayed by one year.