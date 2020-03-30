Tesla decided to add poker in the games Arcade mode
Even if you can’t afford to buy a Tesla, you’ve no doubt heard about the incredible technological achievements of these cars. Combining innovative technologies electric cars with an attractive design, they are largely similar to the cars of the future. But there is a process problem that Elon Musk was not able to solve: how to charge the battery at the same time required to fill the tank with fuel. However, he developed a brilliant plan to entertain the driver and passengers during charging: built-in gaming system!
Tesla Arcade is displayed on the Central display and includes many classic games like Missle Command and Asteroids, as well as more modern, like Beach Buggy Racing 2. There are even plans to adapt for Tesla hits such as Fallout. But the big news at the moment is that Tesla has announced a partnership with major Chinese developer Tencent to bring Arcade games online casinos. It is not known what games will be available, but it is expected that the set will include the popular Chinese game Mahjong and poker, and the most likely options are Texas hold’em or pot limit Omaha.
If you, in addition to favors to Tesla cars are also a fan of poker and with bated breath have already started to think about how to buy electric American brand, we have to disappoint you. The fact that these games are still available only in China.
Recently China has established a large-scale luxury goods market, where the increased welfare of the upper class gave rise to a generation that wants to invest in expensive items such as premium cars. But if you fear that Tesla drivers will crash into each other and others during the game, you should not worry – the game will only be available during Parking mode.