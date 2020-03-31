Tesla fought in the race at the speed of a horse: video
On the Internet a huge number of videos of races on the speed of the various cars, electric cars, motorcycles and other wheeled vehicles. The competition for speed car with horses no longer relevant, since the end is known.
One of the frequent participants in such races is electric car Tesla Model S, which was not only against the other “green” car and went to the line with powerful sports cars. Often, such race ended with an unconditional victory of the electric car, as oppose to 600 “horses”, which is available almost from the start, quite difficult.
This time the Model S has clashed with an unusual opponent, which was the horse. In addition, as a ground for race was not chosen paved trail, and lawn grass. For the horse’s natural habitat, but for electric cars it is alien, because the grip with the grass very low, according to Auto Informant.
When the checkered flag Tesla quite briskly picked up speed and were significantly ahead of the opponent, quickly overcome part of the route. After that, the driver had to turn 180 degrees and go in the opposite direction. However, this is where the pilot was waiting for an unpleasant surprise, as it was not able to quickly change course and gave odds a horse that quickly turned around and finished first.
So the race, the final of which was obvious, received a unexpected ending with a complete failure of the electric vehicle and the tandem victory of horse and man.