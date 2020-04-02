Tesla Model 3 trying to go from a Porsche 911
Electricity vs the classics: place your bets!
Dynamics of electric cars, Tesla has long been one of their competitive advantages, and rivals of electric cars racing in a straight line who just did not perform. The last contender in the list on the dominance of the internal combustion engine before clean energy became a classic sports car Porsche 911: coupe brought to the drag strip vs Tesla Model 3 channel CarWow.
The results of the race (or rather, several races) were, to put it mildly, is unpredictable, although the rivals are quite comparable on the power – even if it has a different origin. Tesla Model 3 with a weight of 1 847 kg has two motors with a total return of 490 HP (660 Nm) and passport with ability to get 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
In turn, the Porsche 911, which acted in the performance of the Carrera S, a bit weaker. Three-liter oppozitnik develops 450 HP and 530 Nm paired with 8-speed robot coupe but considerably lighter – the vehicle weight is 1 590 kg. And in exercise “acceleration to” car loses electric rival a few tenths, as they are able to do it for 3.5 seconds.
In order not to destroy the suspense, we will not disclose all the cards. We can only say that the results of the rivals were very close, however, as their characteristics.