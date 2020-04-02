Tesla proposes to establish in Hawaii a giant battery of 244 modules Megapack
The company Tesla has prepared a bid for Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii’s largest power company that supports 95 % of the staff that runs a major project on energy storage in the valley of the kahe on Oahu.
The aim of the project is to create as services load and a source of reserve electricity for the electric network.
Offer Tesla is to deploy 244 units of energy storage system Megapack, presented last year. Megapack combines up to 3 MW·h capacity and inverter power of 1.5 MW.
This complex is 6 times larger in capacity than the accumulated energy which is the largest in the world at the launch of the energy storage system in South Australia, built by Tesla in 2017 with a capacity of 100 MW / 129 MW·h.
As reported by Hawaiian Electric, the project cost ranges from $200 to $300 million, the Final decision on this matter will be made in may.
In the case of winning the tender of the Tesla will begin construction of the complex in March 2021, in order to run it in 2022.
Currently, Tesla is working on several other major projects Megapack, including a joint project with the energy company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in Northern California.