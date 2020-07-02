Tesla, the company’s automotive sector’s most expensive Stock market
The market value of Tesla is based in 207,7 billion.
Share
July 1, 2020 19h52
Share
Tesla, the company’s automotive sector’s most expensive Stock market
Daniel Hoffman
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, Tesla became Wednesday the company in the global automobile sector’s most expensive Stock market, surpassing Toyota, even if the company Elon Musk sells a lot less cars than its competitor japanese.
The market value of Tesla is based in 207,7 billion dollars on the place in new york at the close of Wednesday, more than 202,5 billion dollars to Toyota.
The action of the california-based company, which is listed on the Nasdaq, finished in 1 119,63 million (+3,69%), a new record.
It only took a few months for Tesla to double its market capitalization, which had reached $ 100 billion on January 22.
By contrast with the meteoric rise of Tesla, manufacturers, traditional american, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have released on Wednesday, the sales figures in the 2nd quarter, which unsurprisingly show a drop of over a third in the United States, where the buyers were confined to their homes for a good part of the time in an attempt to stem the pandemic of COVID-19.
But they both noted a tremor of the application in June when the restrictions have been lifted.
Tesla, who must also publish its sales figures this week, still deliver more than a half-million cars in 2020 in spite of the pandemic.
A figure well below those of Toyota, which has sold nearly 10.5 million cars last year.
The brand of Elon Musk is in particular associated with technological innovation and the protection of the planet, with its promise that its vehicles are and will remain the most environmentally friendly on the market.
Tesla has also demonstrated that it could produce a vehicle mass, in spite of the difficulties encountered with its entry-level model, the Model 3.
In addition, the group is now directly present on the huge chinese market with its giant factory in Shanghai that allows him to ascend into power and escape the vagaries of the trade war between Washington and Beijing.
On June 10,
Several commentators had indicated as early as the month of June that Tesla was elevated to the first rank in scholarship among the manufacturers of cars. And Elon Musk, the mercurial boss of the company, had even “liked” a tweet praising him for this feat.
This time lag is due to the methods of calculation of the market capitalization of a company, which corresponds to the number of shares outstanding multiplied by the value of the security at a given time.
Like other japanese companies, Toyota has been stored these past few years a large number of shares for buy-back programs. These titles are not always taken into account to quantify the market value of the company.
By not including it in the calculation, it is therefore possible to consider that Tesla has surpassed Toyota in Fellowship after the 10 June.
General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have seen their sales drop, but the two manufacturers have noted a recovery in the end of the period when the economy was reopened little by little.
GM, number one automobile in the United States, has seen its sales plunge by a third compared to the second quarter of 2019, at 492 484 units, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The car giant had had to stop its production for almost two months because of the pandemic of COVID-19 but it is now back to normal in the majority of its plants, he said.
Fiat Chrysler, for its part, has seen sales falling 39 per cent to 367 086 vehicles, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019.
“This quarter demonstrates the resilience of the american consumer,” said the sales manager in the United States, Jeff Kommor.
“Retail sales have rebounded since the month of April, consumers were encouraged to buy by the re-opening of the economy, the stability of gasoline prices and low interest rates,” he added.
Ford, the number two in the United States, must publish the figures of its sales at a later time.