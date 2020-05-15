Test and limit access to the site, the keys of the return of the PGA tour, in June
Tiger Woods
May 13, 2020 22h56
Test and limit access to the site, the keys of the return of the PGA tour, in June
Doug Ferguson
Associated Press
The players, the caddies and the key personnel around them will be tested once per week for the coronavirus at the back of the AMP, next month.
The tour has announced significant changes to its tournament on Wednesday.
No pro-ams. No spectators for at least a month.
No member of the family. Not cleaning sec. The social distance, the ‘club house’ at the practice green.
“Our goal is to minimize the risks as much as possible, knowing that there is no way to eliminate all risk, said Andy Levinson, executive vice-president of the administration of the tournaments, the PGA Tour.
“One of the best ways to do this, to reduce the likelihood of exposure, is to limit the number of people we have on the site and to limit access to certain areas, separating the groups.”
It starts from 8 to 14 June at the Colonial with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Testing and the social distance are at the heart of a document of 37 pages entitled “Return to the golf event”.
The idea is to keep the players and key personnel in a bubble; these 400 people, approximately, would be tested for the COVID-19.
The players would have a hotel designated unless other options are approved by the PGA Tour.
Charter flights have been put at their disposal, and another test would be required before flying and landing in a new city, in view of the next tournament.
Each day, there will be a reading thermal and a questionnaire of health for all. A test protocol will be applied to anyone who registers a temperature above 30 degrees Celsius.
“We’re not going to play if we can’t do it in a safe and healthy environment for everyone,” said Tyler Dennis, the chief of operations of the circuit.
A tournament will not stop if someone is declared positive. Such a player should immediately withdraw and isolate themselves for at least 10 days, if he has no symptoms later, and if it obtains two negative test results, 24 hours apart.
The PGA Tour will provide an allowance for the costs associated with any person to self-isolate.
The circuit will also provide masks to those who want it and will cover the costs of all the tests each week, that this is the test of nasal swab or thermal screening.
Each tournament will invoice for the stations of disinfection of hands and a plan of hygiene on the premises.
The results of the nasal swab usually take a few days. The PGA Tour hopes to use local laboratories, where they are available, to obtain a result faster. The players can train on the course but do not have access to the facilities on-site, until test results are known.
On the field, players must manage their own sticks and let their caddies rake the bunkers, remove the flags and disinfect the items affected.
Other change: not shaking hands after a round.
Players are still able to travel and stay in homes or rented houses, if the PGA Tour has approved it. Those who live in the city of a tournament can stay at home.
Approximately 25 players are still abroad. It is recommended that they arrive at least two weeks before a tournament to respond to the requirement us to a quarantine of 14 days.
The media will be limited in number, and there will be the social distance to the center of the press.
Two or three journalists to conduct interviews, for the benefit of all their colleagues.