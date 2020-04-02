Test drive luxury SUV that accelerates 306 km/h
The ski season in the exclusive surroundings of kitzbühel was never able to begin.
This is the third modification of the “Bentayga” in my hands.
For four years the way the British luxury SUV have subsided in the head and formed into something solid.
Bentley Bentayga still became a phenomenon in the automotive industry, although much prevents this. First, it was not the first luxury brand crossover.
You cannot dismiss the Lamborghini LM 002, and Porsche Cayenne (someone will remember and piece Bentley Dominator for the Sultan of Brunei).
Second, the only luxury SUV in your own niche, he remained very long. Where previously there was open field, now grown up a class, and middle peasants it is not the place.
And third, as a pioneer in its modern role, the Bentayga has taken the brunt of all unrealistic expectations. And they were high!
Consumers of luxury goods have need of nothing. Just imagine: everything that they buy, they already have. They do not feel needs something tangible, otherwise how emotional. “I want”, “can not afford”, “it’s beautiful”, “just me”, “prestigious”, “the coolest in the world” – here they are, the selection criteria of luxury goods.
In this field the car on par with other luxury items, whether it’s a piece of Swiss chronographs, the blue diamonds or the Lev players vinyl.
And completely unimportant becoming mortal: number of cylinders and horsepower, liters of trunk volume and millimeters in length.
On one condition: all this should be not just a lot, and redundant. To see other numbers raises questions: the price of options, maintenance, or a set of winter tires.
Mandatory attribute Bentayga Speed – tinted “grill” grille. Black edging instead of chrome – on request. Dark a body kit from unpainted carbon fiber.
These requests, many customers expect a “wow”. Can be, elegance Continental GT coupe. Maybe the expression of the modern muscle cars. May be, at least of perfect proportions, like the Jaguar F-Pace… But it didn’t. Bentayga was impeccable, refined, but still a car.
Not expressive bundle of contradictions, as the Maserati Levante, not disarmingly aristocratic monolith as the Range Rover SVAutobiography not driverscom a ticket to Paradise, as the Cayenne Turbo. A large and luxurious crossover-standouts at double the price.
As one famous young man, “your expectations are your problems”. And if we didn’t expect the main consumers of luxury in the XXI century, these same young men, released from sports schools and studios rap recording, not from the ivy League universities – it is also our problem. But, is it a problem? So the cognitive dissonance…
The absolute degree
Yes, I actually stuck to the “Bentayga”? Last year has sold more than five thousand crossovers, although the choice in this segment now be healthy! Objectively, it is a good model, and my grumbling is appropriate only because the luxury does not need any kind of objectivity.
Suppose someone else is not enough for the perfection and infallibility “Bentayga” to admit this car is great. Well, this is reconnaissance, which showed gaps that will close with the change of generations. But what to do right now? The ideal solution is to erect all that has been achieved in the absolute. And here appears on the scene, playing muscles, the Bentley Bentayga Speed.
Power W12 twin-turbo increased from 608 to 635 horsepower. That was enough to enter the elite and small club of crossover, “leaving” four seconds: Bentayga is gaining Speed of 100 kilometers per hour in 3.9 seconds. But more importantly, the maximum speed reached 306 kilometers per hour.
This unit faster than the all terrain supercar Lamborghini Urus. So now Bentayga Speed – the fastest SUV in the world.
Manipulation
The word “manipulation” has penetrated into use along with other terms from psychology and are pretty jaded homegrown piles. But we’re not talking about the psychological impact on people, and traditional value. To get power unit “Bentayga” a new record was made possible by some manipulations.
Increase maximum speed to 5 km/h is a small manipulation. You can get it adjusted gear ratios. The increase in power of 27 horses more modest manipulation. Six liters of displacement and two turbos if desired, can provide any power while the transmission does not ask for mercy. At the same Urus 650 forces withdraw from four-liter “eight” – and nothing else.
But if you insist that “manipulation” – a psychological trick to get the desired, then there are points for you. To determine the fastest crossover on the maximum speed – manipulation. Send people to buy the new best-best SUV in the world because of one kilometers per hour – the same manipulation.
But for buyers Bentayga Speed don’t worry – they are nothing else and do not want. They asked for the occasion to make some pleasant and even a little an expensive purchase. So another question, who is manipulating whom.
And please don’t think that the engineers did their job “for show”. Modes of motion, which is controlled by the Drive system Dynamics, reconfigured.
In Sport mode the suspension is clamped more strongly (here pneumococci and shock absorbers with electronic control) and active Electromechanical stabilizers inhibit the rolls harder. Otherwise, set up the sound of the exhaust, adjusted the programme of work of the engine and transmission in sportbike.
Incidentally, at equal power with the new Continental GT, the motor Speed Bentayga has its calibration: the same 900 Nm peak thrust at the crossover shifted a little up the revs and rpm of maximum power, on the contrary, down to 5000 rpm instead of 6000. And transmission these models altogether different: the coupe “robot” with two clutches, crossover – hydromechanical automatic.
Claims against the Bentley Bentayga is always less when sitting inside than when you look at it from the outside. And it does not depend on version. But they are not so little for luxury models: the 8-cylinder version (my favorite), hybrid, diesel, and senior – W12. Rather, the senior it was before the Bentayga Speed.
And designers have taken care to ensure that the SUV is capable of reaching a speed of 306 kilometers per hour, was different from all other performances.
External elements carborne can be ordered on any version of the Bentayga, so for sure, it is better to find Speed decals on the front fenders.
Yes, there really is a body kit. Or something like splitter on the front bumper and diffuser at the rear, wide sill (devastatingly effective, if it is urgent to stain your pants) and even a spoiler on the tailgate.
These elements can be of unpainted carbon fiber (I would not like to know their value), and then they seem to disappear, dissolving into the shadows. This can be seen in the pictures the blue car, but in orange they are painted in body color and very noticeable. With them Bentayga Speed is not hiding its alpha status even among their own kind.
Speedy delivery
The main thing that they know about the German autobahn – they have no speed limit. Try to develop the maximum speed of the utopia, especially on a wet road with winter tires.
But what did I expect? That test will allow you to feel the difference between a conventional 12-cylinder “Antigay” and Speed? If it is in the 5 km/h, you can forget about it. We just teleport through the blackness at speeds of almost two hundred. Confidently, quietly, under the exquisite accompaniment of Naim audio. But adventure is not over – they haven’t even started.
Bentayga Speed looks bulky and heavy car, but it is gaining “hundred” in 3.9 seconds. To assess the size of the king of the crossover, keep in mind the size of the wheels – 22 inch.
Austria waited for the snow. Someday, in a broad and unspecific sense. But right now, at this time of night – no, not waiting. Alas, even in the richest and most prepared regions don’t have the snow gently fell on the ski slopes, and no grains I’m on the road.
And the roads in the foothills of the Alps is quite dark and narrow. Horizontally flying towards the snowflakes glisten with a flourish, as if looking at the stars from the bridge “Millennium Falcon” when the ship goes into hyperspace. With the high beam more effective, but can not see anything.
But it seems that there is no force that would “Bendigo” from a confident equilibrium. Car like to share with you my sverhsposobnostyami, in the heart of the storm you do not doubt, not lost, not even too tight. The king of the crossover needed a Blizzard, and not the autobahn, to reveal its character.
In the morning the roads were wet layer of snow, and navigation settled interesting mountain-scenic route. Plan miracle as well, but the navigation is not very. To use it frankly uncomfortable, and a projection on the windshield the shooter-tips does not. What to do, the current media system, living out their days and then probably give way to something modern and sophisticated, like the new Flying Spur.
Arc turns, UPS and downs… I forgot that going to the car weighing 2.6 tons. In the standard, “correct” mode (it is not by chance called Bentley) you can think about anything and not fixed on driving. The thrust is there, the gear selection – the case of the box (there must be a meaning in the word “automatic”), the steering wheel is surprisingly open to the flow of information from the outside – except details about small bumps to pass in no hurry. Beauty!
And in the “sports” awakens some kind of rebellious rock and roll spirit! Supply of traction it is impossible to scoop, but the vending machine keeps for you a huge bucket of time prepared: 80 kilometers per hour box does not come with the third gear, and tightly grabs fifty in the second.
“For technical reasons” from the W-shaped motor can not achieve such good sound from a V8 or V12, but engineers added hot sauce. Exhaust with four not fake pipe makes a noise like sportbike at lower rpm.
Or charged oppozity Porsche, but without the dry cod. When you reset the gas – shootings, like the Jaguars and AMG.
On dry asphalt on these amazing tracks we would have gone much faster, but the fun probably would have been lost. And again Bentayga Speed is disclosed in cramped conditions, the crossover is still not a bit annoying, but shows himself the hooligan Bentley in the current line. More emotion at the same rate you can get from Maserati Levante, the G 63 AMG or Lambo Urus, but certainly not from another Bentley.
This car and test was not necessary. People who buy “best”, take their trophies as is, with all the nuances that are sometimes difficult to understand.
They just are not interested in the practical meaning of those five kilometers per hour, which added to the three hundred and one. And I have no good answer what to do now with this knowledge than Bentayga Speed different from the normal version of the W12.
Put this experience in the Treasury of useless, but exciting small outdoor. Before the test, I realized that the Bentayga Speed ends at 306 kilometres per hour – where we hardly get.
Now I know that this swargavathil starts much earlier. In that moment, when the orange light indicator of the Sport mode.