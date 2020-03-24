Thank Kaminska said about his latest trip to the surgeon.

The famous singer, participant of the duet “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently visited on the operating table, spoke about his plastic surgery. The girl confessed that she had done liposuction because in some difficult places to remove fat through workouts in sprottle fails.

“The doctor found fat a more useful application: returned it to me back in the place where it just was not enough. I think it’s called “lipofilling”. But it is important to know: this is not a magic pill that will make the body beautiful forever. Without PP and training the effect will last for a couple of months”, – shared the Glory.

The singer added that she continues to eat right and exercise planned for several months ahead.

Thank also emphasized that in no case does not call girls to make plastics, but simply shares information about how she’s watching him. At the same time, she noted that it has not changed the breast implants or nose.

“Boobs, “wears old”))) However, as the nose. The new implant is not planned) I was happy with everything, even more than for 13 years!” – said Slava.