Thank Kaminska said about his latest trip to the surgeon
The famous singer, participant of the duet “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently visited on the operating table, spoke about his plastic surgery. The girl confessed that she had done liposuction because in some difficult places to remove fat through workouts in sprottle fails.
“The doctor found fat a more useful application: returned it to me back in the place where it just was not enough. I think it’s called “lipofilling”. But it is important to know: this is not a magic pill that will make the body beautiful forever. Without PP and training the effect will last for a couple of months”, – shared the Glory.
The singer added that she continues to eat right and exercise planned for several months ahead.
Thank also emphasized that in no case does not call girls to make plastics, but simply shares information about how she’s watching him. At the same time, she noted that it has not changed the breast implants or nose.
“Boobs, “wears old”))) However, as the nose. The new implant is not planned) I was happy with everything, even more than for 13 years!” – said Slava.
Finally, the hour has come)))) Information that some sell for money, but I will tell nothing )) Subject, which, I think, will not cease to discuss never 🤣 And, according to “eyewitnesses”, it is still not entirely disclosed🤣 ⠀ My plastic surgery. Tells herself, yet you have not come up with an alternate truth. Although …. later I 🤣 in any case not advocating, just sharing info😉 As it became known from reliable sources, some fat removed from the body using the gym (at a comfortable weight for me) IMPOSSIBLE! So, my Chip and Dale (and gadget) was liposuction , the fairy godmother and surgeon part time @animeloyanrob ⠀ You ask why? To make it less fat in remote places🤣 Like, then do it and do. Fat traps was rather big 🤦 🏽 ♀ app I was very surprised, because I always considered myself thin. If I was a badger, the fat could be preserved in a jar. But no. Banks no 🤣 ⠀ the Doctor found fat a more useful application: returned it to me back in the place where it just was not enough👍🏼👩🏻⚕ app. I think it’s called “lipofilling”☝🏼 But it is important to know: this is not a magic pill that will make the body beautiful forever. Without PP and training the effect will last for a couple of months . Therefore, training is planned for two months ahead, and excuses are no more🤣 in addition to quarantine, of course. Boobs “wears old”))) However, as the nose🤣 New implant is not planned) I was happy with everything, even more than for 13 years! Thanks for this @dr.pirus Links to pages doctors torn from the heart 💕