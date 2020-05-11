That is worth the life? The déconfinement raise a heated debate economists
The brutality mathematical thrills, yet this notion of “value of statistical life,” is well known to public policy makers around the world.
10 may 2020 16: 30
Updated at 17: 40 pm
Aurélia END
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — That is worth a life? The question that torments philosophers, but it is also a debate that has roiled economists for decades, and who is revived by the prospect of the déconfinement, synonym of arbitration between fatality risk and economic devastation, or social.
Asked on 6 may, when the pandemic of sars coronavirus has made more than 250 000 deaths in the world, to find out if the recovery of the american economy will cost lives, Donald Trump admits: “It is possible that this happens”.
Containment measures, freezing economic activity, catapults unemployment and precariousness. In the United States, more than 20 million jobs disappeared in a single month. In France, a month of confinement costs three points of gross domestic product, according to the Insee.
“There is a trade-off: the lost lives against economic losses”, “all economists know”, wrote the american economist Daniel Hamermesh on the website of the institute of research on the work IZA.
Some have already drawn the calculator. Bryce Wilkinson is estimated, for example, in an article for The New Zealand Initiative, a think tank is liberal, that spend 6.1% of the gross domestic product of the country to save a maximum of 33 600 lives would be justified. “Before you spend more, it is necessary to ask if one would save no more lives by investing in safer roads, or other health measures.
Three million in France, 10 in the United States
Mr. Hamermesh on his side for a life saved in the United States, 200 jobs are lost, four million dollars of salary soared on average, where the “value of a statistical life” in the country is estimated to be between 9 and 10 million by various federal agencies.
Saving lives is the best economic choice, he argues, not to mention that”a life is lost for ever”, to the difference of a job.
The brutality mathematical thrills, yet this notion of “value of statistical life,” is well known to public policy makers around the world. It is set in France some three million euros, since a report in 2013 from the Commissioner-general to the statistics and forecasting.
Where that figure comes from? “People are able to put a price on a bike helmet, there are bonuses to a profession at risk… This is where the calculation is based on”, explains to theAFP Béatrice Cherrier, a researcher at the CNRS. By combining these economic choices which increase or decrease slightly the probability of dying, the statisticians arrive at some three million euros.
“The figure is shocking if it is in fact the intrinsic value of a human life”, explains to theAFP Pierre-Yves Geoffard, a professor at the Paris School of Economics, specialist in the economics of health. It is necessary to see according to him, “a tool for the allocation of resources for road safety policy, health, environment.”
The world health Organization recommends assessing the health spending in terms of the concept of’year of life in good health’: win a year should not cost more than three times the GDP per capita.
Without the cold arithmetic does not always win, ” notes Mr. Geoffard: of costly research are being taken to try to cure diseases that are very rare, and nobody finds fault.
Cold war
The origin of these debates, the cold War. At the end of the 1940s, the u.s. air force is considering a strategy of air strike against the soviet Union. The Rand Corporation, the institute advises, concludes that the most “profitable” would be to send a large number of rudimentary equipment to overwhelm the opponent. Outcry of the staff: the scholar calculation omits the “cost” of the lives of pilots sacrificed.
But how to assess this “cost”? According to this gain individuals, an approach used to compensate the relatives of victims of the September 11, 2001? A banker “would be” more than a cashier? By the time the pandemic highlights the importance of occupations are badly paid, in trade, logistics, hygiene?
At the end of the 1960s, Thomas Schelling (Nobel prize in economics in 2005), poses a different question: “how is life?” becomes “how much does it cost to reduce the risk of dying?” If, then, requires this idea of a “statistical life”, today the most used, but that is not perfect, recognize the experts.
In poor countries, to negotiate a “risk premium” is unthinkable. Life there would be nothing or next to nothing? In addition, an individual who will make the impasse on an airbag to save a few euros, is ruin to a treatment for increasing low its chances of surviving a disease: life does not have the same value depending on whether the death is near, or only a statistical probability in the abstract.
No figure can be attached to the liability policy, warn them of all the ways economists.
“There is a trade-off in terms of lifting of the containment measures, it is undeniable. But it should be a public debate, not rely on a figure of the expert and close the discussion,” says Béatrice Cherrier.
“Is this what we want this calculation to be explicit, assumed, discussed? Or that it remains implicit, hidden? It is that which raises ethical issues”, considers, for its part, Pierre-Yves Geoffard.