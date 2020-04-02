That should definitely eat heavy smokers
That Smoking causes great harm to the body, is known even to primary school students. Lately, talk about it more often, and even publish horrible pictures of the consequences of Smoking on cigarette packs. And, really, Smoking is no longer fashionable and smokers are now fewer.
But, nevertheless, still very many people who can’t get rid of this painful habit. Many, even if you want you can’t quit Smoking. The question then arises about how a little to reduce detrimental for the body the effects of Smoking. For this purpose, will help some products that need to be used for people who suffer from such addictions. Following these products and recommendations for their use.
In order to reduce the amount of toxins in the respiratory system of a smoker, it is recommended to eat ginger. It also gives anti-inflammatory effect. Its special flavor will brighten any dish and will add spice. How many vitamins in ginger! This zinc, potassium and magnesium and many other vitamins and minerals. It was repeatedly said that Smoking can cause cancer of the lungs. So this wonderful product fights cancer cells in the lungs. You can add it to beverages, or as a spice to use while cooking.
Turmeric is the spice that copes with inflammatory processes in the lungs and clears them. It also gives the dish an unusual and original taste and appearance.
And fruit is the most beneficial for smokers are apples. They contain huge amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The most important is the presence of vitamin C, which is especially important for people who want to fight lung disease.
A very powerful means of preventing pulmonary diseases and inflammatory processes in the body is garlic. No wonder they often replace antibiotics. In addition, people who eat garlic, faster recover from SARS, flu, infectious diseases, and they are less likely to get sick this frequently occurring among smokers disease, such as asthma.