That will be worth the cultivation, after the pandemic?

Photo: Pedro Ruiz The Duty
It would be illusory, according to Benoit Landry (2017 in our photo), to imagine that the essence of all disciplines is easily translatable to the side of the virtual. “Theatre, dance, music and the circus have a foundation millennia and respond to a need in lord of the humanity: get together”, argues the man of the theatre.
The world’s lack of poetry. The sentence, which shows some signs of wear, does not make it less true, especially these days. But what the world certainly does not lack, for the past few weeks, this is home video of writers, singers and actors trying to bring a little light through the darkness of our new son.
After having had to suffer the effects of piracy and digitization on their income, artists are worried now that this proliferation of free content — often created spontaneously by some of their colleagues, filled with good and of good will — worsens their situation, at the end of this crisis, they are among the collateral victims.
“I have trouble because I have the impression that one is losing the little dignity that remained for us by being swallowed by the Facebook Live of this world, spreading our precious work for little or no cachet in return,” wrote the singer-songwriter and member of the group Grand Fanal, Francis Faubert, on the 16th of April last… on Facebook (we get out of not). “I’m not in the judgment. I understand. I also prevents, two-arm, to publish a little fifteen minutes of new tunes. But I’m just sickened that this is still up to us to make the sacrifice. “
Photo: Annik MH de Carufel Le Devoir
It is not the only one to see a danger to this any manna that was distributed during the pandemic. On Tuesday, the united nations issued a formal warning : this infringement of the intellectual property is not without danger for a sector that is already fragile.
While different broadcasters are preparing to set up venues, virtual (including Just for laughs and The point-of-sale), asking the general public to pay for the culture, when the creators themselves are circulated, and generous amounts on the social networks ?
While stating to have a lot of compassion for the anguish of no longer exist in the eye of the other who is pulling on his friends, Francis Faubert penalty at design conditions are sometimes poor in which artists sat down to make videos. “Usually, when you arrive on a gig brown, where the sound is rotten, you’re not happy,” he says in an interview. There, it begins to flood the social networks of performance that sound bad, filmed with iPhones. It dilutes any patent and I don’t really know if it helps careers. “
An opportunity to seize ?
The fear of missing an historic opportunity to support Quebec in this period of uncertainty will, without doubt, played a major role in the rush for video comique and direct that rocked Facebook and Instagram. In front of this fear of missing out on an opportunity to shine, which was already rising in him anxiety, Louis T chose to completely opt out of the social networks for three weeks at the beginning of the confinement, the time to take care of his own, and to think of a concept distinguished from an offer already huge.
The comedian launched, three weeks ago, The news to Louis T, a daily review of the information has highlighted some blind spots in the coverage of the crisis. “My manager didn’t put incredible pressure [to break out of my silence], but I was still stressed at what point it was a good time to be present, whereas I’m talking about a lot of news and there are a lot of people in front of their screen, now, who are waiting to have information,” he says.
Photo: Annik MH de Carufel Le Devoir
“For three weeks, however, before I start, I observed what was happening. I have seen many people try to clumsily of things, this is normal. I find that now, there is a fine balance which is installed. The comedians who are still there, every day [online] have developed their niche. “
What is digital transformation ?
The man of the theatre Benoit Landry was an output similar to that of Francis Faubert, last Thursday, following the announcement of the setting up, by the CBC / Radio-Canada and the Canada Council for the arts, a new program of funding to help the designers to focus their work to a public online, during the pandemic.
“What is pernicious about it is that it is presented as an aid to the world of culture needs, while me, I’m not a digital artist, I would absolutely not take advantage of this support. I am as a librarian or flight attendant as digital artist, ” says the actor and director of the show, Serge Fiori, alone together, Cirque Éloize.
“There are people whose job it is, to create for the Web, and it is removing a lot of importance to their work to say that anybody, overnight, can become a Web artist. I could read a monologue from The swallowed of the swallowed [Benoit Landry was scheduled to play in June in the piece, directed by Lorraine Pintal, TNM] me filming with my phone, but I don’t think I would call it “make my transition to digital”. “
It would be an illusion, according to him, to imagine that the essence of all disciplines is easily translatable to the side of the virtual. “Theatre, dance, music and the circus have a foundation millennia and respond to a need in lord of the humanity : get together “, called it in his letter. “This is their primary function. If we can not gather at this time, we will be able to again one day soon. And that day, for there to be drama, dance, music or circus, around which to gather, the artists will have had need of one thing above all else : TOFFER. Toffer until the storm has passed. “
For Francis Faubert, this proliferation of content produced with the means of the board would also contribute to devaluing the work of technicians and craftsmen of the shadow that are currently in the midst of the culture, among the great forgotten. The singer refused recently an offer from the national arts Centre, on the broadcast of a live performance on Facebook. “There’s been a bunch of guys, sound and lighting, which make us shine. I felt badly for the bypass to go get myself a stamp with a video filmed from underneath with my cell. “He said he preferred to wait for a déconfinement partial to allow the creation of videos of better quality and the remuneration of each of the stakeholders of the ecosystem of the performing arts.
“What a lot of performances have in common, currently, it is something that is spontaneous, fragile. It is this that makes a lasting impression, ” observes Benoit Landry. But that would be like saying that the work normally done — 200 hours of rehearsal, of research, of questioning, of a text, it’s not worth money, if it is said that it is the same thing as what we see on the Web. “