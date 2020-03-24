Thaw, war and rebellion. As cancelled the world Championships in different years

Last week the IIHF because of the pandemic have decided not to hold 84th world championship, which was to take Switzerland in may.

However, for more than a century of International ice hockey Federation this is not the first tournament, time or place of the action which postponed, if not canceled.

THE WORLD CUP NO. 1

1920 (23 – 29 APRIL)

ANTWERP (BELGIUM)

Unique back case. More than 60 years, it was, shall we say, the world championship under the number 0. Although he was held for three and a half months before the opening of the Olympics, the tournament for the only time in the history attributed to the summer Games. While hockey players with figure skaters presented their discipline as significant.

Only in 80-e years of the IIHF, systematizing international hockey competitions, classified the tournament at the 1920 Olympic games as the first world championship. That is absolutely correct and logical, because from 1924 to 1968, all at the same time Olympic Champions became world Champions. Yet in 1972, the IIHF did not have one season with Matches of the world championship.

The second argument of the International Federation – it is on a course of demonstration of the Olympic tournament April 26, 1920, the United States and Canada entered into the IIHF.

Unprecedented was the formula of the first world Cup. It was invented by a Swedish water Polo player Eric BERGWALL. The point is, as much as possible to mitigate the disadvantages of the Olympic system with elimination after one defeat. Defeated continue to meet with those in subsequent rounds lost them to the winner including the loser finalist.

For the world Cup 1920 it looked. Canada plunged Czechoslovakia (15:0), USA (2:0), Sweden (12:1) and on 26 April was proclaimed the winner of the tournament. This is the main disadvantage of the system Bergala champion famous in the middle of the tournament.

Further, silver round, arguing those who are lost Canadians. The United States defeated the Swedes (7:0) and the Czechs (16:0). In the bronze round Czechoslovakia beat Sweden 1:0.

WORLD CUP NO. 4

1930 (JANUARY 31 – FEBRUARY 10)

CHAMONIX (FRANCE)

BERLIN (GERMANY)

VIENNA (AUSTRIA)

Another exceptional season. The only time was in the three countries. The culprit… the weather in the Alps.

In 1924 Chamonix under the auspices of the IOC adopted the International week of winter sports on the occasion of the VIII Olympiad. The competition was so successful and resonant that a year later the IOC decided to hold regular winter Games in the year, and the competitions in Chamonix retroactively recognized the first winter Olympics. The players then played from 28 January to 3 February, no problems arose.

The international ice hockey Federation after three visits to the Olympics after the IOC also realized the need to develop a demand for the product is sufficient. In 1930 he was appointed first separate from the world Cup Games. The premiere culminated in the embarrassment, although the place kind of chose checked.

As many as 12 countries, including Japan, showed up at pure hockey competition. Due to the abundance of participants played at the Olympic knock-out on departure. While Canadians as the reigning Champions made directly to the finals.

In the opening round of the 31st of January off Italy, UK and Belgium. The next day I Packed up Hungary, Japan, France, Czechoslovakia. In the semi-finals on 2 February Germany had removed Poland (3:1), and Switzerland – Austria (2:1) and ice in Chamonix melted…!

Rescued Berlin and Vienna. In the capital of Austria February 5, determined the fourth team of the world Cup: the hosts prevailed over the poles (2:0) and won bronze of the European championship. Training in the German capital took more time. Only on 9 February, the Germans had clashed with the Swiss and won 2-1. But the next day nothing has managed to oppose to the Canadians of 1:6.

“Maple leaves”, which was represented by an Amateur club from Toronto, the fourth time became the world Champions, and the Germans – for the first time European Champions. Natural disaster in the foothills of Mont Blanc went into their hands.

WORLD CUP №14

1940

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN (GERMANY)

This city hosted the Olympics in 1936, when was the last time the winter and summer Games in a single year took place in one country, and resulted in the loudest, not counting the miracle on ice in 1980, is a sensation in the history of world hockey – win the UK, leaving behind Canada and the USA.

Original white Olympic games of 1940 were planned to take place in Sapporo from 3 to 12 February. However, in 1937 sparked the second Sino-Japanese war. In July 1938, at session the IOC the Japanese withdrew the application. The IOC gave the Games a neutral country the Swiss Saint Moritz, the capital of the Olympics-1928. But now having problems on organizational issues to settle and failed. Then, in the spring of 1939, five months before the outbreak of the Second world war, the IOC had requested assistance from Garmisch-Partenkirchen to that had a fully prepared infrastructure. Game was appointed on 2 – February 11, 1940…

St. Moritz Olympics still went there in 1948 were the first winter Games after the end of the war, and Sapporo held them in 1972.

World Cup No. 14 played in Prague in February 1947. In the absence of Canada gold for the first time went to Czechoslovakia.

WORLD CUP NO. 36

1969 (15 – 30 MARCH)

STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN)

This tournament had to take Prague. But in August 1968 troops of the Warsaw Pact countries headed by the Soviet Union marched into Czechoslovakia. Rightly fearing mass riots during the matches of the IIHF postponed the 36th world Cup of boiling Czechoslovakia in always sleepy Stockholm.

The championship was held on the new formula instead of eight teams started six. Not only that, got rid of wimps: the Czechs, seeking immediate vendetta, got two guaranteed games against the national team of the USSR. And they did it!

Converting an ice arena into a battlefield, the Czechs are in a transcendental volitional effort twice put on the blades of the current world Champions and the Olympic games – 2:0 and 4:3. For the first time in the history of our national team lost twice to one opponent in an international tournament. After both triumphant Victoria Czechoslovakia all came out with songs, dances, and were preparing to celebrate the gold medals. But intervened to calm the Vikings.

In case of equal points places were distributed according to the results of matches between themselves, and then according to the General difference of washers in the tournament. The USSR has twice prevailed over Sweden – 4:2 and 3:2, but lost to Czechs – 0:2 and 3:4. Those, in turn, in the first round, lost the “Tre Kronor” – 0:2. Everything was decided in their second meeting on March 30.

I personally after our re-merged the Czechs, while he did not believe – well, not a camel twice to squeeze through the eye of a needle! and at first, the match Sweden – Czechoslovakia did not watch. Imagine my surprise when in the third period, I turned on the TV and saw the score 1:0 in favor of the hosts – one that we only need! It is incredible but the game ended! Just think, one more goal from either team instantly deprived us of a chance for gold. But I do not remember the slightest chances when the score was 1:0.

In the end, the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia and Sweden was equal to the difference of goals in matches between them. We excelled on the total difference ukutav in the final match of the championship Canada 4:2.

Journalists, too, sympathized with the Czechs, and included in the All Starz world Cup 1969 three of their internationals – goalkeeper Vladimir Dzurilla, defender Ian Dry, striker Vaclav Nedomanský. From the Soviet Union this honor was awarded to only Anatoly Firsov.

Three years later, the festival still went on Czech street. At the world championship 1972 Prague CSSR team stopped the triumphant March of the Soviet team, who won nine consecutive world Championships and three Olympics.

WORLD CUP NO. 37

1970 (14 – 30 MARCH)

STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN)

For the first time the tournament was to take Canada – Montreal and Winnipeg. Canadians by the time clearly realized: no pros against the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia and Sweden they are not competitive. After a few blows in the early 60s, the founders of hockey since 1964, began to haul at the world Cup and Olympics are Amateur clubs and the national team with the inclusion of several professionals of the type Karl Brewer during suspend career in the NHL. However this came to no avail, and the world Cup-1969 witnessed the complete failure of North American Maple have lost the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Sweden in all six games, and USA and even out of elite group!

Remember the controversy that raged before the 37th world championship in the “Soviet sport”. Initially, the IIHF Congress in July 1969 the Canadians allowed at the world Cup in 1970 to declare nine professionals. But with one condition – at the time of the call to the national team they should not be on contract in the NHL. How to get around this rule, it was clear by the example of Karl Brewer. Let me remind you, after participating in the world Cup in 1967 he’s still four seasons played in the NHL, and in 1970 it was even included in the second symbolic team of the League.

It would have been nice if not for the IOC with its Olympic games, which for many years was considered a purely Amateur competition. The IIHF has issued an ultimatum: any team who played with professionals, the IOC instantly disqualifiziert and suspended from Competitions. For our country then what is probably now above the Games nothing. Of the USSR, and after it, and the IIHF had to accept the terms of the IOC.

In January 1970, the international ice hockey Federation has imposed a total ban on the participation in the world Cup Pro. In response, the Canadians have stated that they refuse the organization of the world Cup in 1970, and more generally anything to do with the IIHF do not want to have. Their isolation lasted until the world Cup in 1977, the IIHF is not yet fully removed the restrictions on the involvement in the national teams of Canada and USA NHL players. The Americans, incidentally, have used that right a year earlier, bringing a few NHL players at the world Cup in 1976.

Well, in 1970, was again rescued by friendly Sweden. The world Cup for the second consecutive year held in Stockholm. Our twice took revenge for the world Cup-1969 the Czechs (3:1 and 5:1). In the final knocked out the hosts (3:1) and won with a lead of three points.

WORLD CUP NO. 64

2000 (APRIL 29 – MAY 14)

SAINT PETERSBURG (RUSSIA)

Technically, it’s supposed to be 64-th world championship, so it was held in the Northern capital. But after 1996, the IIHF gave it the right to host the world Cup in 2000 the Russian Federation as co-organizer in a couple of St. Petersburg called Yaroslavl, Moscow and Podolsk. However, seriously did consider only ancient city on the Volga. There, in 1998, laid the first stone of the arena as that, in Helsinki, took the world Cup in 1997.

From the very beginning the Palace in Yaroslavl was erected under one of the groups of the world championship-2000. Some years everything seems to be going according to plan. The money was allocated. The schedule of the world Cup 2000, ticket and advertising programs Yaroslavl invariably appeared. However, in the summer of 1999, it was rumored that due to lack of funding the stadium deadline in no time. Urban and regional authorities, seemingly, has achieved support from the government and guaranteed completion by 1 April. But all this remained on paper.

In the end, WRC-2000 took one in Saint Petersburg. “Jubilee” are capitally repaired, and the main arena of the championship – the “Ice” bring to mind almost the entire tournament. In Yaroslavl, the Palace was commissioned in October 2001, a reminder of failed in this championship is called “arena-2000”.

Well, what ended the world championship-2000, it is better not to remember.