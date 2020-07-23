The 32nd NHL team will be called the Kraken, Seattle
Photo: screen Capture / the Seattle Kraken
The logo primary is a tentacle of the Kraken forming a S that is reminiscent of the logo of the Metropolitans de Seattle, the first u.s. team to win the Stanley cup, in 1917.
The new formation of the national hockey League has chosen its name : the Kraken, Seattle.
The club for growth has unveiled the name Thursday, putting an end to 19 months of speculation. The followers of the team wondered if the team would opt for a traditional name or more eccentric for the 32nd formation of the NHL.
“The Kraken is a name that has come from the supporters. They are the ones who have suggested and defended, ” said president and chief executive officer of the club, Tod Leiweke.
By opting for this sea creature after the scandinavian folklore, Seattle has surrendered options, such as Sockeye, Evergreens or Metropolitans, who would have wanted a nod to the historical formation of the city. Some proponents have even suggested to buy the name of Thunderbirds to the junior team local.
But Kraken was clearly the favourite of the supporters, who rallied behind this name as soon as the city was awarded the franchise in December 2018. The enthusiasm has not stopped growing since.
The name is menacing and trendy, and gives to the franchise, which will begin its activities in the season 2021-2022, an image clear brand.
“We found this name authentic and noble. It was also all the goals we had set for a name, and we firmly believe that it is the right choice, said to the Associated Press Heidi Dettmer, vice-president marketing of the club. I fell in love with this brand and I think our supporters will be too. “
The club has also revealed its colours : a deep blue, almost black, and a lighter blue.
Unlike the last training of the NHL to have seen the light of day in Las Vegas, it should not be an issue trade-mark with Kraken. The Golden Knights Vegas had to negotiate for several years with the u.s. Army in order to be able to adopt this nickname.
The disclosure of the name of Seattle was long overdue. It first had to be announced by the end of the year in order to be able to sell goods during the Holiday season. Then, the break of the all-star game, had been anticipated. And then, the pandemic has hit, particularly in Seattle.
Dettmer explained that the name was chosen at the beginning of the year. Logos, primary and secondary were then refined, with the help of the supplier of the official uniform of the league, Adidas.
“We needed a brand that be noble ; it was very important for (the general manager), Ron Francis, said Nic Corbett, director of relations with Adidas for the NHL. He had to be noble and powerful. “