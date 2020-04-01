The 360 on the track and open the hood
After a Nissan 350Z while drifting opened the hood, the driver did not reduce speed, and Vice versa – added gas.
Get the drifter out of balance is not so simple that showed Luke Fink during a recent event in Queensland (Australia).
During one of the drifts the hood of his Nissan 350Z suddenly opened, hitting the windshield and closed the Hatch a large part of the review. But the athlete didn’t panic.
Perhaps most drivers would remove the foot off the gas and carefully rolled out would the security strip (which is certainly correct), but Fink did everything exactly the opposite. He continued to accelerate the car, looking ahead through side Windows during drifts.
Seizing the moment, Fink has made a tremendous turn of 360 degrees, in which the hood shut. And it was awesome! But don’t try this yourself.