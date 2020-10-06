Mendoza Pago Tic, Ohana, Ultra, Palta and Digital Pocket will sign the agreement that will allow them to provide their services in the province in the coming days. They will allow to channel the refunds and reactivate the local purchase.

Mendoza Pago Tic, Ohana, Ultra, Palta and Bolsillo Digital developed the virtual wallet application and will sign an agreement in the coming days that will allow them to provide their services in Mendoza , according to a list released by the Ministry of Economy and Energy . It is an important tool of the Mendoza Activa program, which, among others, allows loans and reimbursements of up to 40% of the money invested as an incentive for private investment, the Mendoza government reported.

The virtual wallet is an application to download on the cell phone that allows you to receive money from a bank account or from another virtual wallet, transfer money immediately, pay utility bills and pay for purchases without handling money.

For their part, the other 7 SMEs are still in the race, which make up the total of 12 that submitted to the call , which aims to achieve a variety in the types of wallets available on the street to improve the service provided to users and achieve the largest possible business membership that uses it. Therefore, to the extent that the remaining 7 SMEs present the supporting documentation, mainly the requirements established in terms of computer security, they will be able to access the provision of the service.

This novelty integrates the Mendoza Activa program and establishes the return of 40% of the total invested, 20% in cash through non-refundable contributions, 10% with a fiscal bonus for payment of local taxes that can be transferred and the remaining 10% through a credit in a virtual wallet to be used in purchases destined for the sectors most affected by the pandemic , such as tourism, gastronomy, education (nursery schools) or recreation (clubs, party rooms, etc.) .